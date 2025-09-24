New Children's Catholic Book, 'The Advent Adventures with Father Nate' Released

Book cover of The Advent Adventures with Father Nate

New Book Teaches About the Catholic Faith, Advent Season, and Helps Form Young Disciples

LAPORTE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Catholic children's book has been released just in time for the Christmas season. The Advent Adventures with Father Nate teaches elementary-aged children about the Catholic faith, Advent season, and helps form young disciples. The book tells the story of a Catholic Priest and shares how he celebrates Advent. Advent is the season observed in most Christian denominations as a time of expectant waiting and preparation for the celebration of the birth of Christ."What I love about this book is it gets my children asking questions about God and the Catholic faith that they have never thought of before," says Lisa Hunter, a mom of three young children. "And even though we say prayers together every night, it's nice to have prayers in the book so we can read them together as well."In addition to the book, there is also a website that offers free, educational resources created by Catholic teachers, www.thecatholicadventures.org . Parents and teachers can find mazes, word searches, and a page to write a letter to Jesus.Madalyn Jozaitis, Mia Toschi, and Saraidee Reyes-Villa collaborated on the book. Jozaitis is a former Catholic Educator and adds, "Since Catechism begins at home and parents are the first catechists, this book offers resources to teach the liturgical calendar. There are very few resources like this available."The Advent Adventures with Father Nate is the first in a series of Catholic children's books. A second book, The Lenten Adventures with Father Nate, will be available in January 2025. The books are registered with the Library of Congress. A portion of all books will be donated to Catholic Education To purchase The Advent Adventures with Father Nate, log onto www.thecatholicadventures.org . The book will be available on Barnes & Noble and Amazon in the coming week.

