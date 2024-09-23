Seraph: Leading the Web3 Gaming Community on BNB Chain

Seoul, Korea, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binance recently celebrated its 4th anniversary, showcasing various ecosystem projects and attracting over 1.8 million active users. Among them, Seraph, a crypto-native Web3 game, emerged as a standout, capturing the attention of a large and engaged player base.

During the 4YA Ecosystem Celebration hosted by BNB Chain, Seraph took the spotlight as the first-week event project, engaging more than 624,000 participants. Its remarkable performance earned it the top spot in the game category of the BNB Chain 4YA Ecosystem Catalyst Award, and it secured second place across all categories, with support from over 48,000 community votes.





The Rise of Seraph in the BNB Ecosystem



Since its launch, Seraph has undergone continuous iterative improvements, conducting multiple play-to-earn (P2E) player tests and building a strong foundation of experience and users. Players eagerly shared introductions and screenshots, reflecting the community's enthusiasm. Currently, the S0 season is underway, offering direct access through the official website. These rounds of testing have shaped Seraph's core player group, becoming the backbone of its community-building efforts.

Gameplay Depth and Community Involvement

Seraph sets itself apart in the Web3 gaming space by integrating P2E mechanics and rewards while consistently refining its blockchain-based economic system. Its dedication to gameplay depth is evident in player communities, where discussions frequently revolve around strategies, equipment genres, and unboxing experiences. This rich gaming environment has fostered a strong reputation, rapidly earning player support.

Much of the game's success comes from its loyal player base. Many have been part of the journey since the early testing stages, providing feedback that directly influences game optimization. In turn, these players have formed close-knit community bonds, shaping the unique culture that defines Seraph.

Seraph: Empowered by the BNB Chain Ecosystem

Seraph's swift growth wouldn't have been possible without BNB Chain's robust ecosystem. The project’s inclusion in the BNB Chain Gas Grants program, where it ranks 10th out of 48, has significantly reduced transaction costs. This support has lowered entry barriers for players, fostering an inclusive game ecosystem and boosting on-chain activities. Over the past 30 days, Seraph has attracted more than 830,000 users, generating 17.1 million transactions, securing its position at the top of the BNB Chain game DApp rankings.

By leveraging BNB Chain's blockchain technology and ecosystem resources, Seraph has effectively scaled user growth and transaction volume. The Gas Grants program and Ecosystem Catalyst Awards have not only offered direct support but have also invigorated the broader GameFi ecosystem.

As BNB Chain continues to drive the development of GameFi, Seraph, with its solid foundation and community backing, is poised to take on a significant role in this rapidly expanding market.





Official links



Official website: https://seraph.game

Twitter @Seraph_global https://twitter.com/Seraph_global

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/seraph_crypto





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining can be risky. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





Nell Loo Seraph seraph (at) seraph.game

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.