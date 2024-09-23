City hosting public hearings for CDBG and HOME programs
This meeting will be held in a hybrid format, which means attendees can choose whether to attend in-person or virtually. People may join the meeting virtually by Microsoft Teams or in-person. Virtual participation will be allowed for any participant. Please contact the Housing Initiatives Division at 785-832-3114 or housinginitiatives@lawrenceks.
The hearing is intended to provide the following:
- A discussion of the City’s performance in implementation of past CDBG and HOME activities, especially those funded during the past program year. The Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) will be completed and will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (the federal agency which funds the program) by October 31, 2024. Copies of the performance report will be available for review on September 23, 2024, online at www.lawrenceks.org/pds. The written comment period for the CAPER will be thirty (30) days from the date of the publication, until October 23, 2024. Written comments may be sent to the Housing Initiatives Division, P.O. Box 708, Lawrence, KS 66044 or emailed to housinginitiatives@lawrenceks.
org.
- General information about the CDBG and HOME programs, as well as the Consolidated Plan.
- A forum for suggested future CDBG and HOME activities for the upcoming program year (August 1, 2025 to July 31, 2026), and to discuss procedures for making proposals for CDBG or HOME funded activities.
- An opportunity for Lawrence citizens, public agencies, and other interested parties to express and discuss their opinions about the needs of low and moderate income persons, housing and community development needs, and other needs in Lawrence they feel are important.
