Whitfield County, GA (September 23, 2024) - At the request of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Whitfield County, GA. Alicia Mayorga-Rangel, age 32, of Dalton, GA, was shot and killed in the incident. No deputies were injured in the incident.

On September 20, 2024, at about 11:35 p.m., Whitfield County 911 dispatched a deputy to a home in the 1400 block of Ninety-Seven Springs Road in Dalton, GA, in reference to reports of a man hallucinating and trying to harm himself. Maygorga-Rangel’s wife contacted a friend and told the friend that her husband had taken drugs. As the deputy arrived at the home and approached the door, he could hear commotion inside the home. The door of the home opened, and Mayorga-Rangel charged at the deputy. The deputy gave verbal commands to stop, but Mayorga-Rangel continued towards the deputy. The deputy deployed his Taser, which was ineffective. Mayorga-Rangel appeared to be very agitated and was growling. Mayorga-Rangel had his hands raised in a fighting stance and charged at the deputy. The deputy gave verbal commands to stop and fired his gun several times at Mayorga-Rangel. He fell to the ground and continued to fight officers and EMTs as they rendered aid. Mayorga-Rangel later died at a local hospital.

A GBI medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Mayorga-Rangel in Decatur, GA.

This GBI will continue its independent investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Whitfield County District Attorney’s Office for review.