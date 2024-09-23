Managed Services Market

The complexity of IT infrastructure is leading to an increase in demand for managed services.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Managed Services Market Size Reach USD 594.8 Billion by 2031 Growing with 11.3% of CAGR ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global managed services market was valued at USD 205.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 594.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 280 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14724 Rising demand for IT services, increasing adoption of cloud computing services by businesses, and the growing need for cost-effective managed services solutions are the major factors predicted to boost the growth of the global managed services market during the forecast period. Increasing digitalization and the rising adoption of advanced technologies are expected to create massive growth opportunities for the global managed services market by 2031.The managed services market is segmented on the basis of organization size, deployment type, service type, industry vertical, and region. By organization size, the market is divided into SME and large. By deployment type, the market is classified into clouds and on-premise. By service type, the market is divided into security services, network services, data center & IT infra services, communication & collaboration services, mobility services, and information services. By industry vertical, the market is classified into telecom, IT, BFSI, consumer goods & retail, manufacturing, healthcare, education, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A14724 Covid-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the global managed services market, owing to temporary closure of several firms during the lockdown.● The demand for managed services increased in cloud computing and security related areas. Also, several organizations opted to outsource services and focus on core business operations during the pandemic.● Moreover, growing digitalization boosted the demand for managed services. All these factors fueled the managed services market growth during the pandemic period.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14724 Based on deployment type, the on-premise sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the cloud sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years. Based on organization size, the large sub-segment held the largest managed services market share in 2021 and the SME sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.Based on service type, the network services sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the security services sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years. Based on industry vertical, the BFSI sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the telecom sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.Based on region, North America registered the highest market share in 2021 and Asia-Pacific is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years. The key players profiled in the managed services market forecast report include IBM, HCL, TCS, Atos, AT&T, Cisco, Fujitsu, Ericsson, Accenture, and Dimension Data.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/managed-services-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 