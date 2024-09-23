Come Celebrate Family History Day at the Tennessee State Library & Archives on Oct. 19

September 23, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – If you have ever wanted to discover the untold story of your family’s history, make a plan to visit the Tennessee State Library & Archives for Family History Day on Oct. 19, 2024. This free event begins at 9:30 a.m., and expert research assistance is available all day.

“Family History Day is a unique opportunity to dive into the genealogical resources available through the Tennessee State Library & Archives,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Tennessee has a deep and diverse history, reflective of the lives of its citizens. I encourage everyone to visit with us and uncover the untold stories of their ancestors.”

Family History Day’s featured presentation is “A Tennessee Tapestry: Your Guide to the County-Specific Family History Resources.” Genealogist and information science professional Taneya Koonce will lead this informative program. Koonce is an active contributor to the genealogy and family history field with research projects dating back to 2005.

Following her presentation, Library & Archives staff and volunteers from the Friends of the Tennessee State Library & Archives will be available to assist visitors with researching their family history. Attendees are encouraged to bring any information they already have, including names, dates, and addresses.

In addition, the Library & Archives will also host a Conservation Clinic for preserving historic family records and photographs. Staff will provide help and advice during 20-minute appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. They will identify photo types, suggest storage materials, and answer questions about family history preservation. Additionally, Library & Archives staff are inviting volunteers to join the Transcribe-a-thon to help index vital records for improved accessibility. Laptops will be provided, and participants can stay for an hour or until the Library & Archives closes.

“Family History Day is one of our most anticipated events at the Library & Archives every year,” said James Ritter, Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist. “Our staff and volunteers are eager to assist visitors in unlocking the stories of their ancestors. It’s a day filled with discovery, and we’re here to support visitors in every step of that journey through their unique family history.”

Family History Day is free and open to the public. Reservations are required for the presentation due to limited seating. To make a reservation, visit https://bit.ly/3XdGwvR.

To reserve an appointment for the Conservation Clinic, visit https://bit.ly/4d6KcUT.

The Library & Archives is located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way North on the northeast corner of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, across from the Tennessee State Museum. Parking is available for guests in the Library & Archives garage on Jackson Street/Junior Gilliam Way.

The Library & Archives is also open for research throughout the year, Tuesday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. The interactive exhibit lobby is open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit: Plan Your Visit | Tennessee Secretary of State (tn.gov). For more information about the Library & Archives, call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com, or visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla

