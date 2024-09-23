Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,099 in the last 365 days.

Suicide Prevention Symposium Set for Casper

September 23, 2024

Suicide Prevention Symposium Set for Casper

The Wyoming Department of Health is inviting teachers, law enforcement representatives, clinicians, loss survivors, community members and other stakeholders to attend the 2024 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium in Casper.

The free two-day event begins at 9:30 a.m. on October 3 at the Best Western Downtown in Casper.

“While we have started to see potential signs of fewer deaths in recent years, Wyoming continues to have one of the nation’s highest suicide rates,” said Rachel Nuss, Community Prevention Unit Manager with WDH. “There is a lot of great work happening throughout the state. We hope people who come leave with fresh ideas and information.”

The two-day agenda will allow attendees to discuss current trends, the connection between substance use and suicide, suicide prevention strategies for the workforce and current community efforts.

“We’re going to have presentations from experts on topics that align with state priorities and highlight the important work happening in Wyoming communities to help prevent suicide,” Nuss said.

Registration and more information can be found at: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/prevention/wivpp/2024-suicide-prevention-symposium/

Anyone needing special accommodations to attend the symposium is asked to contact the Injury and Violence Prevention Program at (307) 777-8034 prior to the meeting to describe their needs.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themselves, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 to reach the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or visit 988.org to chat online.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Suicide Prevention Symposium Set for Casper

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more