Suicide Prevention Symposium Set for Casper

September 23, 2024

The Wyoming Department of Health is inviting teachers, law enforcement representatives, clinicians, loss survivors, community members and other stakeholders to attend the 2024 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium in Casper.

The free two-day event begins at 9:30 a.m. on October 3 at the Best Western Downtown in Casper.

“While we have started to see potential signs of fewer deaths in recent years, Wyoming continues to have one of the nation’s highest suicide rates,” said Rachel Nuss, Community Prevention Unit Manager with WDH. “There is a lot of great work happening throughout the state. We hope people who come leave with fresh ideas and information.”

The two-day agenda will allow attendees to discuss current trends, the connection between substance use and suicide, suicide prevention strategies for the workforce and current community efforts.

“We’re going to have presentations from experts on topics that align with state priorities and highlight the important work happening in Wyoming communities to help prevent suicide,” Nuss said.

Registration and more information can be found at: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/prevention/wivpp/2024-suicide-prevention-symposium/

Anyone needing special accommodations to attend the symposium is asked to contact the Injury and Violence Prevention Program at (307) 777-8034 prior to the meeting to describe their needs.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themselves, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 to reach the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or visit 988.org to chat online.