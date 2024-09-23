Incora Wins Contract Delivering on COMAC C919 Platform

Expands Presence in Asia Pacific Region, Building on Existing Partnerships in the Area

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incora (or the “Company”), a leading global provider of innovative supply chain management solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a multi-year contract to further extend the scope of supply and continue the partnership with AVIC Group and its subsidiary Xi’an Aircraft Industrial Corporation (“XAIC”) on the COMAC C919 platform. Under the contract, Incora will deliver a suite of supply chain solutions, including Just-in-Time product delivery facilitated through Incora on-site personnel in Xi’an, extending an existing scope of supply to incorporate new product ranges.



COMAC C919 is the latest generation of narrow-body airliners in the market, developed by Chinese aircraft manufacturer COMAC. As of today, the C919 has amassed orders of more than 1,000 aircrafts, including firm commitments from major airlines such as China Southern, China Eastern and Air China. As the C919 program matures and increases its market share with other airlines in the region, Incora is poised and ready to play a vital role in helping COMAC to achieve its goals.

Said Glenn Puddifoot, Vice President Sales Business Development: “We are immensely honored to be entrusted with supplying the largest proportion of items amongst all of AVIC Group’s partners. It is a testament to our ability to provide customized, complex supply chain solutions to meet our customers’ operational needs. We look forward to deepening and strengthening our existing partnership with AVIC Group and XAIC in the years to come. I want to thank the entire Incora team across our global footprint for their work in supporting this process.”

This contract win will further bolster Incora’s presence in the Asia Pacific region, which is a key driver in the Company’s growth plans. Incora has recently been awarded multiple renewals on existing programs by key strategic customers across the Asia Pacific region, further solidifying its current presence and future longevity. The Company has demonstrated its ability to execute on its strategic initiatives and plans to set further milestones with its regional partners.

About Incora

Incora is the trade name for the group of companies formed by Wesco Aircraft and Pattonair, a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, marine, pharmaceutical and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with a global footprint that includes 68 locations in 17 countries and more than 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit incora.com.

