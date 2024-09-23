TravelingWiki Foundation Meets at Colorado State Capitol With Senior Advisor to Colorado Lt. Gov Dianne Primavera

TravelingWiki Foundation Engaging recently with CO Lt. Gov., CO Gov and Senior Advisor to CO Lt. Gov.

Following Multiple Engagements with CO Gov. Polis & CO Lt. Gov. Primavera, TravelingWiki Foundation Meets at CO State Capitol With Senior Advisor to Lt. Gov.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces its meeting at the Colorado State Capitol with Josh Winkler, Senior Advisor for Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera. The discussions surrounded TravelingWiki Foundation’s Colorado-based non-profit employment and travel resources, now offered in 11 languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian & Hindi.

TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit online resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. As part of that work, calls are referred to TravelingWiki Foundation from a variety of sources to serve the traveling public with information about free resources that are now offered in 11 languages. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate (http://alturl.com/5r4jd).

In advance of TravelingWiki Foundation expanding its service in Colorado, TravelingWiki Foundation is attending a series of Colorado, Far West US and Midwest US meetings. During those events, TravelingWiki Foundation announced three expanded lines offering audio communication: (1) 641-7-AUTISM; (2) 224-NO-BULLY; and (3) 781-2-TRAVEL. In addition, services are offered via @TravelingWiki on YouTube.com. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “The extension of services in Colorado and elsewhere in the Midwest US and Far West US is exciting due to the dramatic growth of the foundation and the rapid expansion in need for our services. We stand ready to assist with those community members in the areas we serve with free resources in 11 languages.”

More information about the Far West US and Midwest US engagement this week is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.com.

Connect With The Above Stakeholder:

TravelingWiki Foundation Website: http://www.TravelingWiki.com

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube.com)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn: http://www.JonathanSutter.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.