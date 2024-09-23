ITM at Minexpo 2024: innovation, customised solutions and sustainability

BOLOGNA, Italy, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITM Group, pioneer in undercarriage sensor technology and a premier solution provider in the industry, will be showcasing at MINExpo 2024, the largest mining event globally, happening from Sept. 24 - 26 in Las Vegas. The Group will unveil its latest advancements in the North Hall, booth 2361.



"We are thrilled to take part in MINExpo 2024," said Cecilia La Manna, CEO of ITM Group. "Being an industry leader entails managing the full life cycle of the undercarriage, from production to usage by meticulously analysing performance in the most rigorous applications and under various extreme working conditions."

Besides traditional products, attendees will have the chance to see how ITM is driving the industry's transformation with TRUST ITM®, an innovative tracking system for monitoring the status of undercarriages, reducing downtime, boosting productivity and safety in the field, and aiding the operation of autonomous vehicles. TRUST ITM® employs wireless sensors and IoT technology, providing real-time data on key parameters of monitored components via the TrackAdvice® platform: a proprietary software developed by ITM for optimal undercarriage management, capable of analysing wear status, planning maintenance, and scheduling replacements.

As a solution provider, ITM will display its proficiency in managing and executing complex, customised projects tailored to specific customer requirements. ITM delivers turnkey solutions that blend design expertise with highly specialized manufacturing, encompassing all production processes and testing phases necessary for developing dedicated solutions.

Environmental responsibility is a priority for ITM, which is working on solutions to lessen the environmental impact of the company's production processes and the machines operating with the Group's components. For more information, visit: ESG - Environmental, social and governance | ITM Performing Trust (group-itm.com)

About ITM Group

ITM Group designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive range of undercarriage parts and complete customized solutions for several industry segments. The extensive product range includes track chains and shoes, rollers, sprockets and segments, idlers and tension groups. The headquarters of the Group, Italtractor ITM, founded in 1957, is based in Valsamoggia, Bologna, Italy. ITM with over 1,600 professionals and engineers worldwide, operates through a global service network, dealers and distributors. The production capacity in its facilities are located in Italy, Germany, Spain, USA, Brazil, China, Australia and a Joint Venture in India. A Global Top Quality Partner with cutting-edge solutions for several industrial sectors: mining, construction, paving, agriculture, forestry, marine and others specific applications. Italtractor ITM S.p.A. is a Titan international Inc. Company.

For more information, visit www.group-itm.com

Press office Italtractor ITM S.p.A. Tel. +39 051 738443 E-mail: ITMcommunications@group-itm.com Via Confortino 30, 40056 Valsamoggia Loc. Crespellano (BO) – Italy

