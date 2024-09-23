Maryland’s Small Game and Wild Turkey Seasons Provide Abundant Fall Hunting Opportunities

September 23, 2024

Gray, red (piney), and eastern fox squirrels can be hunted in Maryland from September until February. Photo by Ranger Elena Gilroy, Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that squirrel, rabbit, fall turkey, and other small game seasons are either underway or set to open in the coming weeks. Some of these species offer generous seasons and bag limits and are abundant throughout Maryland.

“Small game hunting can be an enjoyable way to spend time afield for both new and experienced hunters alike,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Squirrels and rabbits, in particular, are common throughout Maryland and can provide memorable experiences once located.”

Squirrel season opened September 2 with a bag limit of six per day (The Delmarva fox squirrel is not included in this season; this subspecies remains protected to ensure continued population recovery). Focusing on areas with large mast-producing trees, such as oaks and hickories, is always a good bet when looking for squirrels.

Rabbit season begins on November 2 with a bag limit of four per day. Rabbits prefer brushy and weedy areas such as overgrown fields and hedgerows. Both rabbit and squirrel seasons are open until February 28.

For hunters in Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties, the fall turkey hunting season will open on November 2 and continue through November 10 with a bag limit of one turkey per hunter. Summer surveys showed good turkey reproduction in the western mountains this year, which should translate into larger flocks.

Bird hunters should note that the bobwhite quail season remains closed on public lands east of the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay.

Complete hunting regulations, check-in procedures and information on public land hunting can be found in the Guide to Hunting and Trapping in Maryland.