Mouthguard Market Update 2024 : Projected to Exhibit USD 369.9 Million Revenue by 2030, Claims AMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global mouthguard market size was valued at $189.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $369.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030, driven by rising awareness of dental protection in sports, increasing oral care concerns, and technological advancements in mouthguard materials and designs. Mouthguards, also known as sports guards or mouth protectors, are primarily used in contact sports to prevent oral injuries. However, their use has expanded into medical and dental fields, such as treatment for teeth grinding (bruxism) and sleep apnea.This report provides an overview of the mouthguard market, examining key growth drivers, market segmentation, industry challenges, and future prospects.Market OverviewKey Statistics (2020-2030 Forecast)Market Size (2030): $369.9 millionEstimated CAGR: 6.6% (2020–2030)Growth Drivers1. Rising Participation in SportsWith the growing popularity of contact and non-contact sports, such as football, hockey, basketball, rugby, and martial arts, there is a greater focus on preventing dental injuries. Sports associations and health professionals increasingly recommend or mandate the use of mouthguards in both professional and amateur sports, fueling demand.2. Increasing Awareness of Oral Health and SafetyAwareness campaigns highlighting the importance of dental protection, especially in younger athletes, are positively influencing the market. Parents are more inclined to purchase protective gear like mouthguards for their children, contributing to a growing demand for pediatric mouthguards.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13070 3. Advancements in Mouthguard TechnologyInnovations in mouthguard design and material have enhanced comfort, fit, and durability. Custom-fitted mouthguards made from materials like ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) are becoming more popular for their superior shock absorption and adaptability. Furthermore, the development of smart mouthguards with integrated sensors to monitor impacts and prevent concussions in athletes is a notable trend.4. Dental and Medical ApplicationsMouthguards are increasingly being used beyond sports for medical applications such as teeth grinding (bruxism) and sleep apnea. These therapeutic mouthguards, typically worn at night, protect teeth from damage caused by grinding and help reduce airway obstructions in sleep apnea patients. The growing demand for dental care products, especially among the aging population, is contributing to market expansion.Market SegmentationThe mouthguard market can be segmented based on product type, material type, application, distribution channel, and region.1. By Product TypeStock Mouthguards: Pre-formed and ready to wear, these are the most affordable but least adaptable, offering minimal protection. They are commonly available in sports retail stores and are widely used by amateur athletes.Boil-and-Bite Mouthguards: These are made from thermoplastic material and can be molded by boiling them in water and then biting into them to form a custom fit. They are more adaptable than stock mouthguards and are popular among sports enthusiasts.Custom-Fitted Mouthguards: Made by dental professionals based on individual mouth molds, these provide the highest level of comfort and protection. Custom-fitted mouthguards are predominantly used by professional athletes and for medical purposes.2. By Material TypeEthylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA): The most commonly used material due to its flexibility, comfort, and shock-absorbing properties.Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC): Offers good durability but less flexibility compared to EVA, often used for stock mouthguards.Laminated Materials: Custom mouthguards may use multiple layers of materials to offer increased protection, particularly in high-impact sports.3. By ApplicationSports: The largest segment, driven by contact sports like boxing, football, hockey, and martial arts, where mouth injuries are prevalent.Teeth Grinding (Bruxism): Custom mouthguards designed to protect teeth from the damage caused by clenching or grinding during sleep.Sleep Apnea: Specialty mouthguards that help position the lower jaw to keep airways open during sleep, thus reducing symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea.4. By Distribution ChannelOffline Retail: Includes sports stores, pharmacies, and dental clinics. Brick-and-mortar stores remain the preferred channel for purchasing custom-fitted and boil-and-bite mouthguards.Online Retail: Online sales are growing rapidly, particularly for boil-and-bite and stock mouthguards, thanks to the convenience of purchasing and home delivery. E-commerce platforms like Amazon and specialty sports websites are popular channels.5. By RegionNorth America: Holds the largest market share, driven by high participation in sports and advanced dental care infrastructure. The U.S. and Canada are key players.Europe: Follows closely, with strong demand from countries like the UK, Germany, and France, where contact sports are popular.Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing sports participation and growing awareness of dental protection in emerging markets like China and India.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/aa277a11d27f420fcf62da4ee31b9030 Competitive LandscapeThe mouthguard market is competitive, with several established players dominating the space, along with emerging brands and startups offering specialized products. The market leaders focus on innovation, quality, and partnerships with sports teams and health organizations to strengthen their market position.Key Players:Shock Doctor: A leading brand in the sports mouthguard segment, known for its innovative designs and technology integration.SISU: Specializes in ultra-thin mouthguards that offer flexibility and superior fit, targeting athletes across various sports.OPRO: Official supplier to numerous sports organizations, offering a range of stock, boil-and-bite, and custom mouthguards.Venum: A popular brand in combat sports, providing mouthguards specifically designed for mixed martial arts and boxing.Makura Sport: Known for its high-performance mouthguards, focused on comfort and protection for athletes in contact sports.Challenges1. Cost of Custom-Fitted MouthguardsWhile custom mouthguards provide superior protection, their high cost can be a barrier for many consumers, particularly in regions where dental care is not subsidized or covered by insurance.2. Limited Adoption in Non-Contact SportsDespite their benefits, mouthguards are still underutilized in non-contact sports, where oral injuries may still occur but are less common. Expanding adoption beyond traditional contact sports will require increased awareness and regulation.3. Environmental Impact of Disposable MouthguardsSingle-use and non-recyclable mouthguards, particularly stock options, contribute to plastic waste. Manufacturers are exploring eco-friendly materials, but this remains a challenge in an industry heavily reliant on plastic products.𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A13070 Future OutlookThe mouthguard market is poised for continued growth, with the increasing focus on injury prevention in sports, rising awareness about dental health, and the expansion of medical applications. Technological advancements, such as the development of smart mouthguards that can monitor impact and provide real-time feedback, will likely shape the future of the market.Sustainability will also play a significant role, with companies exploring eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastics and developing long-lasting, reusable mouthguards. The mouthguard market is poised for continued growth, with the increasing focus on injury prevention in sports, rising awareness about dental health, and the expansion of medical applications. Technological advancements, such as the development of smart mouthguards that can monitor impact and provide real-time feedback, will likely shape the future of the market.Sustainability will also play a significant role, with companies exploring eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastics and developing long-lasting, reusable mouthguards. Customization options and partnerships with sports organizations will further boost product innovation and market reach.In conclusion, the mouthguard market offers substantial growth opportunities, driven by a combination of health awareness, technological advancements, and expanding applications in sports and medical fields. As consumer demand increases, manufacturers focusing on innovation and sustainability will be well-positioned to capture market share.

