A Captivating Journey into Fantasy to be Celebrated at Two Prestigious Literary Events

“The Magic Stones” by Randi McKinnon to spark imagination at Toronto and Frankfurt Book Fairs

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Randi McKinnon’s enchanting children’s book, “The Magic Stones”, will be prominently featured at two significant literary gatherings: The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 . This charming tale of adventure and magic is set to captivate audiences and bring McKinnon’s imaginative world to life.In “The Magic Stones”, readers follow siblings Molly and Pete as they embark on an extraordinary quest to locate a legendary cave. Their search leads them to an enigmatic cave with a dark pond surrounded by shimmering flowers and tiny sleeping fairies. McKinnon’s story, inspired by her Norwegian heritage and childhood fantasies, offers a delightful escape into a world of wonder and discovery.Originally from Norway and now based in Oregon, Randi McKinnon turned to writing after a long career in the food and hospitality industry. Seeking a new creative outlet, McKinnon completed a writing course with the Institute of Children’s Literature, drawing on her childhood experiences and imagination to craft engaging and whimsical stories. Her work reflects a deep love for fantasy and storytelling.“The Magic Stones” will be showcased at The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival 2024, a vibrant and free celebration of literature and storytelling. The event will be held at Queen’s Park Crescent East on September 28-29, 2024. Attendees can visit The Maple Staple booth in Zone B near Stage B: Across the Universe, to explore McKinnon’s magical tale.Additionally, McKinnon’s book will be featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, the largest and most influential book fair in the world. Taking place from October 16-20, 2024, at Messe Frankfurt, Germany, this global event will host thousands of visitors and exhibitors. The Maple Staple booth will be located at Hall 5.1, Stand C35, providing an opportunity for international audiences to engage with McKinnon’s enchanting story.Audiences of all ages can feel free to stop by during these events, and for anyone looking to grab a copy of this entertaining work, “The Magic Stones” by Randi McKinnon is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

