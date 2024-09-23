Historical Account of Early Conservation Efforts to be Featured in Toronto and Frankfurt Book Events

Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years 1900-1930 (NEW)

“Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years 1900-1930” to be highlighted at major book events

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Frank Tainter’s compelling work, “Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years 1900-1930”, will be highlighted at two prestigious literary events this fall: The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024. This book provides an insightful historical record of the early fish culture efforts in Yellowstone National Park, informed by Tainter’s family legacy and personal research.Tainter, a retired forest pathologist with a rich background in scientific research and historical documentation, draws on photographs and stories from his father, uncles, and grandfather who were deeply involved in the early fish culture program managed by the U.S. Bureau of Fisheries. The book not only chronicles the pioneering work of these early conservationists but also aims to preserve their stories and contributions for future generations.As a former Peace Corps volunteer in Chile and a prolific author of scientific articles, Frank Tainter uses his expertise to present a thorough and engaging account of this historical period. His work stands as a testament to his dedication to preserving important historical narratives through meticulous research and documentation.“Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park” will be prominently featured at The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival 2024. This vibrant festival, celebrating its 35th year, will take place on September 28-29, 2024, at Queen’s Park Crescent East. The Maple Staple bookstore , in partnership with Bookside Press, will showcase Tainter’s book in Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe, providing a unique opportunity to explore Canadian and Indigenous storytelling and literature.In addition, the book will also be showcased at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 from October 16-20, 2024, at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. The Maple Staple bookstore booth will be located at Hall 5.1, Stand C35, offering an excellent platform for international publishing professionals and literary enthusiasts to engage with Tainter’s historical work.Attendees can stop by throughout the events, and for those eager to enjoy this charming work, it is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and various other major book retailers.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

