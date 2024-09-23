Altus Group Introduces ARGUS Intelligence, Built to Drive CRE Portfolio Performance

Delivers Asset, Portfolio, and Benchmark Management for Performance Optimization

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group (TSX: AIF) introduced ARGUS Intelligence at its Altus Connect conference last week, a new product built to drive CRE portfolio performance.



ARGUS Intelligence is Altus’ next-generation software for CRE investment management. It is designed to transform the way investors model, monitor and manage their assets and portfolios by providing instant performance insights. It delivers new capabilities for asset, portfolio, and benchmark management, and includes industry-leading ARGUS Enterprise. With ARGUS Intelligence, CRE investors can now dynamically drill into data to quickly analyze and compare performance metrics to enhance returns and reduce risk.

“For more than 30 years, ARGUS has led the way in bringing valuation transparency to the CRE industry. ARGUS Intelligence builds and expands upon this foundation with automated data connectivity and advanced analytics to deliver performance insights," commented David Ross, Chief Technology Officer at Altus. “This launch marks a significant evolution for ARGUS, transforming it from its forecasting and modelling roots into a mission-critical solution for driving CRE performance. CRE investors can now consistently measure their performance against both internal plans and relevant peers and identify key metrics to stress-test their cash flows.”



Ross continued, “Altus is investing in enhancing CRE intelligence. We’re leveraging AI to solve critical data challenges and providing the industry with a new data model that connects the ARGUS ecosystem. This provides us with an incredibly rich CRE dataset to bring unmatched intelligence back to our clients.”

ARGUS Intelligence core capabilities:

Asset Manager Functionality : Dynamically access asset-level metrics and underlying assumptions, and seamlessly conduct scenario analysis.





: Dynamically access asset-level metrics and underlying assumptions, and seamlessly conduct scenario analysis. Automated Data Consolidation : Benefit from Altus’ scalable data model which streamlines ARGUS modelling data to unlock new insights.





: Benefit from Altus’ scalable data model which streamlines ARGUS modelling data to unlock new insights. ARGUS Enterprise: Utilize the industry-leading software for trusted commercial property valuation, budgeting and cash flow forecasting, essential for managing commercial assets and property portfolios.



ARGUS Intelligence add-on capabilities:

Portfolio Manager Functionality : Create custom asset groupings and conduct scenario analysis to gain insights into portfolio level performance metrics and quickly identify which assets are driving performance.





: Create custom asset groupings and conduct scenario analysis to gain insights into portfolio level performance metrics and quickly identify which assets are driving performance. Benchmark Manager Functionality (available in early 2025): Compare performance against the ARGUS ecosystem and conduct comprehensive attribution analysis.



“It’s great to see Altus deliver a product that modernizes the way the industry can access and consume data,” added Merritt Poole, Chief Financial Officer at Core Spaces, who attended Altus Connect. “The interactive dashboard on the Portfolio Manager capability highlights the most critical performance insights, enabling CRE professionals to quickly identify and react to the key drivers of portfolio value and cash flow growth.”

To learn more about ARGUS Intelligence, click here.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 2,900 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

