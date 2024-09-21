Joint Statement from the City of Lawrence and IAFF Local 1596

Pursuant to Resolution No. 7511, the City of Lawrence and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1596 (IAFF), representing City Employee Bargaining Group No. 2, have been engaged in negotiations regarding the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) set to expire on December 31, 2024. This bargaining group includes Firefighters, Fire Engineers, Fire Lieutenants, and Mobile Integrated Health Technicians employed by the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department.

We are pleased to announce that the agreement has been ratified by the IAFF, marking the culmination of productive negotiations. The previous agreement, negotiated in 2021, laid the groundwork for this year’s efforts, with a strong focus on working toward market competitiveness, a priority for both the IAFF and the City of Lawrence.

“This new agreement represents a significant step in the direction of providing competitive wages and benefits for our fire medical personnel and underscores the City’s commitment to having engaged and empowered teams,” said Assistant City Manager Casey Toomay.

IAFF leadership expressed their appreciation, stating, “We appreciate City management’s continued engagement in this process and while we recognize the broader impact this agreement will have on the organization as a whole, we appreciate the investment in a solution that works for all parties.”

Both parties have demonstrated a shared dedication to finding solutions that balance the interests of our valued fire and medical personnel with the City’s operational and budgetary needs. We thank the community for their continued trust and support throughout this process.

Seamus Albritton, President, Local 1596 – International Association of Fire Fighters

Casey Toomay, Assistant City Manager, City of Lawrence

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org