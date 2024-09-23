Bitget Introduces Multi-Asset Margin Mode for USDT-M Futures, Enhancing Capital Efficiency

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce the launch of the USDT-M Futures in Multi-Asset Mode , available to all users starting on September 23, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC+8). This new feature allows users to trade USDT-margined futures by using non-USDT assets as margin, offering greater flexibility and capital efficiency.

In single-asset margin mode, only USDT is used as collateral, whereas multi-asset margin mode allows users to leverage a variety of cryptocurrencies for USDT-M Futures trading. Bitget’s Multi-Asset Margin Mode now supports BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, PEPE, USDC, BGB, and USDT as collateral. This means users can utilize their existing assets directly for margin trading without needing to convert them into USDT. Bitget will continue to update the list of supported assets as market conditions change, providing users with more trading options.

“At Bitget, we are dedicated to offering top-tier trading solutions that meet the diverse needs of our users. The introduction of the Multi-Asset Margin Mode is a significant step toward enhancing our users' trading experience, empowering them to maximize the utility of their assets while providing more flexibility in managing their portfolios. This is just one of many innovations we are implementing to improve the trading experience and deliver secure, efficient solutions for our expanding global community,” commented Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

To utilize the Multi-Asset Margin Mode on the Bitget platform, users simply need to follow a few steps. First, switch the margin mode to multi-asset in the margin section of the trading page. Next, by transferring coins from their spot account to the USDT-M Futures account as margin, users can adjust their leverage according to their risk tolerance and trading strategy.

As one of the largest derivatives trading platforms in crypto, Bitget is renowned for its high liquidity, low fees, and stability, supporting over 300 cryptocurrencies. The futures trading volumes of major assets like BTC consistently rank Bitget among the top two in the industry. Additionally, to help users trade smarter, Bitget supports tools such as copy trading and AI bots in the derivatives market, enabling the optimization of trading strategies and the automation of trading operations.

This new mode enhances the capital efficiency of users by allowing them to trade without needing to liquidate or convert their preferred cryptocurrencies. Bitget remains dedicated to continuous innovation and to meeting the demand for more flexible derivatives products, empowering its 45 million users to manage and diversify portfolios in a rapidly evolving market.

For more information on Bitget Multi-Asset Margin Mode, please visit here .

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices may fluctuate and experience price volatility. Only invest what you can afford to lose. The value of your investment may be impacted and it is possible that you may not achieve your financial goals or be able to recover your principal investment. You should always seek independent financial advice and consider your own financial experience and financial standing. Past performance is not a reliable measure of future performance. Bitget shall not be liable for any losses you may incur. Nothing here shall be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use .

