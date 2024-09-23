Stop & Shop Introduces New Taste of Inspirations® Premium Coffee Collection - Just in Time for National Coffee Day

Debuting at Stop & Shop stores this weekend, the collection of private label coffee celebrates uniqueness, quality, and exceptional taste at an affordable price

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is introducing a brand-new collection of premium Taste of Inspirations® private label coffee, launching just in time for National Coffee Day. The new collection of coffee is crafted with 100% premium Arabica beans, offering coffee lovers an elevated coffee experience at a great value.



With seven distinct blends, each crafted to deliver a one-of-a-kind flavor, coffee drinkers can explore an array of premium choices that are exclusive to Taste of Inspirations. Whether you prefer ground coffee or the convenience of single-serve K-Cup® pods, Stop & Shop’s new coffee line brings an exceptional coffee experience right to your kitchen.

Each blend within the new collection brings its own unique flavor profile, meticulously crafted with precision and care:

“Our mission with Taste of Inspirations is to deliver premium products at an unbeatable value for our shoppers,” said Vice President of Category Management at Stop & Shop, Natalia Torres-Furtado. “The new coffee collection shows our commitment to quality and flavor, delivering a line up that competes with well-loved brands, at a fraction of the price.”

The new Taste of Inspirations coffee collection was brought to life in collaboration with coffee specialist, Andrew Hetzel. With over twenty years of experience as a coffee consultant, Andrew Hetzel has worked in every part of the industry all over the world, from helping small businesses and global brands to improving government policies for coffee farmers in developing countries. “Taste of Inspirations brought me a new challenge: creating a premium coffee line that could compete with bigger brands at a better price point and still be exceptional on their own,” said Andrew. “After many months and hundreds of tastings later, we’ve landed on a collection that is distinguished and delicious.”

Shoppers can find the new Taste of Inspirations premium coffee collection at all 360 Stop & Shop locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey beginning this weekend. Priced at just $7.99 per 12 oz packaged bag or 10 count K-Cup® pods pack, the new lineup promises an affordable yet indulgent coffee experience. For a limited time, GO Rewards members can take advantage of a $6.99 sale price per bag or K-Cup® pods pack. GO Rewards is Stop & Shop’s loyalty program, which enables customers to earn points that can be redeemed for dollars off their next grocery purchase, free products, or gas savings.

For more information on the Taste of Inspirations coffee line visit https://www.stopandshop.com/pages/toi-coffee.

About Stop & Shop: A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no students has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs over 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5856cdc-0356-4bbe-9b73-8f5cad3fc3c8

Contact: media@stopandshop.com

