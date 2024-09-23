Rapid7 Adds Extended Ecosystem Support of Third-Party Detections to Managed Detection and Response

New Managed Threat Complete capabilities give Rapid7’s Managed Detection and Response customers better command of their attack surface

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced the addition of third-party detections for defense in-depth with Managed Threat Complete (MTC), the company’s Managed Det ection and R esponse (MDR) solution. Rapid7’s global service now includes coverage for CrowdStrike Falcon, SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint, and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.



Native endpoint security has always been part of Rapid7's defense-in-depth approach. Now, by enriching and layering SOC expertise with third-party endpoint detections, MTC delivers a more comprehensive defense of the customer's extended ecosystem.

Rapid7’s MDR service goes beyond endpoint telemetry alone and leverages its leading next-gen SIEM foundation to integrate and correlate diverse telemetry across the attack surface - endpoint, network, user, cloud. This wider coverage, combined with Rapid7’s expertise, provides critical context and faster investigations for more effective response for the modern attack surface. The additional endpoint support announced today builds on Rapid7’s strategy to provide modern attack surface monitoring across endpoint, cloud service providers, identity and access management, and network security solutions.

“Our leading next-gen SIEM allows Rapid7 to process broad telemetry and was purpose built to operationalize our SOC expertise to deliver unparallelled clarity for our MDR service,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer at Rapid7. “Adding third-party detection support to Managed Threat Complete deepens our visibility across a customer’s environment, which in turn helps us respond even more quickly and efficiently to threats.”

With the addition of extended ecosystem monitoring, customers can connect the supported tools in their environment to MDR for triage, investigation, and response. Rapid7’s SOC analysts now can better serve customers with:

Enhanced Visibility: With coverage for third-party event sources, the need to manually normalize information across a customer’s technical environment is eliminated, saving time and giving teams confidence that their full attack surface is covered.





With coverage for third-party event sources, the need to manually normalize information across a customer’s technical environment is eliminated, saving time and giving teams confidence that their full attack surface is covered. Reduced Noise: Detect threats across all phases of the MITRE ATT&CK framework and modern threat landscape - without more noise. Realize high efficacy detections with operationalized threat intelligence and expertise.





Detect threats across all phases of the MITRE ATT&CK framework and modern threat landscape - without more noise. Realize high efficacy detections with operationalized threat intelligence and expertise. Optimized Response: With broader telemetry and correlation across endpoint, network, identity and cloud, Rapid7’s incident response analysts can respond faster and more accurately to threats to eradicate them from customers’ environments.



To learn more about Rapid7’s Managed Detection and Response service and its Managed Threat Complete with extended ecosystem monitoring, visit https://www.rapid7.com/services/managed-detection-and-response-mdr .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Rapid7 Media Relations

Kelly Crummey

Corporate Communications

press@rapid7.com

(617) 921-8089

Rapid7 Investor Contact

Elizabeth Chwalk

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.