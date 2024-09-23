H2 Catering Equipment Launches Range of High-Quality Used Catering Equipment to Support the Hospitality and Restaurant Industry in the UK

Bridgwater, England, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2 Catering Equipment, a proudly run family business specializing in high-quality new and used commercial catering equipment, is happy to announce the launch of its range of used catering equipment, that with its affordable and accessible prices, helps to support the hospitality and restaurant industry in the UK.

With the mission to provide premium quality products at the most competitive prices, H2 catering equipment’s new selection of used catering equipment is designed to leverage the company’s strong relationships with suppliers to help offer businesses in the UK’s hospitality and restaurant industry an opportunity to set up a commercial kitchen quickly and economically. From restaurants and cafes to bakeries and bars, the leading catering equipment company caters to a wide range of different needs and is dedicated to helping businesses find the perfect commercial kitchen products, appliances and equipment to ensure the smooth running of their companies.

“We pride ourselves on being a premier supplier of commercial kitchen equipment, whether you’re a fish and chip shop with a small turnover and only open at the busy times or a large pub chain that is open from breakfast until the small hours, you will need quality equipment that will take all the rigours of continuous use,” said a spokesperson for H2 Catering Equipment. “At H2 Catering Equipment, we have absolutely everything you need to completely set up the perfect commercial kitchen, including the commercial kitchen sink.”

Understanding the necessity of ensuring the durability and longevity of any catering equipment, as well as the importance of its quality, price, and function, H2 Catering Equipment has become a favourite for companies such as McDonalds, Morrisons, Amazon, and Uber Eats for its new and used catering equipment in the UK.

With a 35,000 sq ft warehouse and a huge variety of products available, some of the catering equipment types offered by H2 Catering Equipment include:

New Catering Equipment: The diverse selection of new catering equipment at the UK’s top catering equipment supplier includes an array of catering appliances and equipment for various commercial and culinary uses. Each item has been hand-picked based on its performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness to guarantee the highest quality and reliability for customers.

Used Catering Equipment: H2 Catering Equipment offers a large collection of secondhand catering equipment that has all been cleaned to an extremely high standard. Each piece of used equipment undergoes rigorous testing by a team of skilled engineers to ensure it functions properly. The company also provides a 3-month parts and labour warranty to ensure customer peace of mind.

B Grade, Ex Demonstration and Reconditioned Catering Equipment: The highly rated catering company boasts an extensive catalogue of B grade, ex-demonstration, reconditioned and used items that offer leading products from renowned manufacturers with minor cosmetic blemishes to deliver remarkable savings.

From small cafes to large pub chains, H2 Catering Equipment offers a comprehensive selection of premier, cost-effective commercial equipment, including cooking appliances, commercial fridges, warewashing, and stainless-steel fabrication, to ensure that businesses of all sizes and needs can find the right products to meet their individual needs and budgets.

H2 Catering Equipment encourages business owners in the hospitality and restaurant industry in the UK who are seeking the highest quality commercial catering equipment at the most affordable prices to browse its extensive selection on the company’s website today.

About H2 Catering Equipment

Established in 2010, H2 Catering Equipment is a family-run business that supplies quality new and used commercial catering equipment for a wide range of clients in the UK and throughout the world. With a reputation for excellence, a dedicated team committed to guaranteeing customer satisfaction, and quality products at competitive prices, H2 Catering Equipment is a leading, trusted supplier of new and used commercial catering equipment.

More Information

To learn more about H2 Catering Equipment and the launch of its range of used catering equipment, please visit the website at https://www.h2products.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/h2-catering-equipment-launches-range-of-high-quality-used-catering-equipment-to-support-the-hospitality-and-restaurant-industry-in-the-uk/

H2 Catering Equipment Colley Lane Industrial Estate Unit 2, Cherry Orchard Bridgwater Somerset TA6 5FB United Kingdom 01278 423823 https://www.h2products.co.uk/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.