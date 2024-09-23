Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of September 23, 2024

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations

On Thursday, September 26, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold an oversight hearing called "United States Postal Service's Role in 2024 Election Mail Readiness."

Education and the Workforce

On Tuesday, September 24, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing called “GAO Uncovers Biden-Harris FAFSA Failures.”

On Wednesday, September 25, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called “Innovative Teacher Preparation: Properly Equipping America's Educators.”

Financial Services

On Tuesday, September 24, the Financial Services Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission."

On Wednesday, September 25, the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy will hold a hearing called "Regulatory Recipe for Economic Uncertainty: The Endless Basel Endgame and an Onslaught of Hurried Rulemaking Undertaken by the Administration."

On Thursday, September 26, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance will hold a hearing called "Vanishing Independence: How FHFA’s Political Agenda Endangers Homeowners and Taxpayers."

Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday, September 24, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "An Assessment of the State Department’s Withdrawal from Afghanistan by America’s Top Diplomat."

On Tuesday, September 24, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:

Committee Report, Recommending the House of Representatives find Antony Blinken, Secretary, U.S. Department of State, in contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with a subpoena duly issued by the Committee on Foreign Affairs (McCaul)

H.R. 8683, To require the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of State to monitor efforts by the People’s Republic of China to build or buy strategic foreign ports, and for other purposes (Huizenga)

H.R. 9564, the Houthi Human Rights Accountability Act (Issa)

H.R. 9718, the Strengthening USAID Management Act (Meeks)

H.Res. 1348, Urging the Government of Nigeria to immediately release Tigran Gambaryan from imprisonment (McCormick)

H.R. 9172, the Destruction Initiative for Stored Precursors Overseas and Safe Enforcement (DISPOSE) Act (Salazar)

H.R. 9718, the Extending and Enhancing U.S.-U.K. Nuclear Cooperation for Mutual Defense Purposes Act (Zinke)

H.Res. 1449, Condemning the global rise of antisemitism and calling upon countries and international bodies to counter antisemitism (Manning)

H.Res. 1435, Raising concern about the proposed constitutional reforms in Mexico (Stanton)

H.R. 9082, the Summit of the Americas Act (Kamlager-Dove)

Homeland Security

On Thursday, September 26, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability will hold a hearing called "Foreign Policy, Interrupted: How Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Blunt America’s Impact Abroad."On Tuesday, September 24, the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security will hold a hearing entitled “The Future of FAMS: Evaluating the Federal Air Marshal Mission.”

On Tuesday, September 24, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection will hold a hearing entitled “An Outage Strikes: Assessing the Global Impact of CrowdStrike’s Faulty Software Update.”

On Wednesday, September 25, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:

On Thursday, September 26, the Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology will hold a hearing entitled “Given the Green Light: Open Border Policies and Threats to Law Enforcement.”

On Thursday, September 26, the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement and the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability will hold a joint hearing entitled “Trafficked, Exploited, and Missing: Migrant Children Victims of the Biden-Harris Administration.”

Judiciary

On Wednesday, September 25, the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government will hold a hearing called "Hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government."

Natural Resources

On Thursday, September 26, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold an oversight hearing titled “Examining Puerto Rico’s Electrical Grid and the Need for Reliable and Resilient Energy.”

On Thursday, September 26, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearing on the following bill:

H.R. 9678, the Federal Lands Amplified Security for the Homeland (FLASH) Act (Ciscomani)

Oversight and Accountability

On Thursday, September 26, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled “Desecrating Old Glory: Investigating How the Pro-Hamas Protests Turned National Park Service Land into a Violent Disgrace.”

On Tuesday, September 24, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability will hold a full committee hearing called "Defending America from the Chinese Communist Party’s Political Warfare, Part III."

On Tuesday, September 24, the Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce will hold a hearing called "Tracking Progress: Examining the Department of Defense’s Financial Management Practices."

On Wednesday, September 25, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs will hold a hearing called "Kitchen Table Economics: How Failed Biden-Harris Policies Continue to Hurt Consumers."

On Wednesday, September 25, the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs will hold a hearing called "The Border Crisis: The Cost of Chaos."

On Thursday, September 26, the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services will hold a hearing called "Meddling with Medicare: The Biden-Harris Cover-Up."

Rules

On Monday, September 23, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 3334, the Sanctioning Tyrannical and Oppressive People within the Chinese Communist Party Act (McClain)

H.R. 8205, the Keeping Violent Offenders Off Our Streets Act (Fitzgerald)

H.R. 8790, the Fix Our Forests Act (Westerman)

H. Res. 1469, Ensuring accountability for key officials in the Biden-Harris administration responsible for decisionmaking and execution failures throughout the withdrawal from Afghanistan (McCaul)

Science, Space, and Technology

On Wednesday, September 25, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:

H.R. 9671, the Department of Energy Artificial Intelligence Act of 2024 (Williams)

H.R. 9710, the Small Modular Reactor Demonstration Act of 2024 (Strong)

H.R. 9720, the AI Incident Reporting and Security Enhancement Act

H.R. 9723, the National Windstorm Impact Reduction Program Reauthorization Act of 2024 (Miller)

Small Business

On Wednesday, September 25, the Subcommittee on Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Workforce Development will hold a hearing called "Avenues to Success: Examining Workforce Training Programs for Employees."

Taskforce on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump

On Thursday, September 26, the Taskforce on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump will hold a hearing called "The Ongoing Investigation of the Butler, Pennsylvania Security Failure: The Secret Service’s Reliance on State and Local Law Enforcement."

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Tuesday, September 24, the Subcommittee on Aviation will hold a hearing called "Implementation of Boeing’s Comprehensive Action Plan."

On Wednesday, September 25, the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management will hold a hearing called "Examining the Role and Effectiveness of Building Codes in Mitigating Against Disasters."

On Wednesday, September 25, the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation will hold a hearing called "Always Ready: A Day in the Life of a U.S Coast Guard Sentinel."

On Thursday, September 26, the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit will hold a hearing called "A Negotiated Rulemaking at Work: Stakeholder Perspectives on Implementation of the Entry Level Driver Training Rule."

Veterans Affairs

On Tuesday, September 24, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled “VA Accountability: What has Happened to Hampton?”

On Wednesday, September 25, the Committee on Veterans' Affairs will hold a full committee oversight hearing titled “Everyday Heroes: Supporting the Veteran Caregiver Community.”

On Thursday, September 26, the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization will hold an oversight hearing titled “Ensuring Timely Access: Challenges in VA Scheduling.”

On Thursday, September 26, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold an oversight hearing titled “Digital GI Bill in Disarray: Holding the Biden-Harris Administration Accountable for VA's Costly Mismanagement.”

Ways and Means

On Tuesday, September 24, the Committee on Ways and Means will hold a full committee hearing titled “Reforming Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF): States’ Misuse of Welfare Funds Leaves Poor Families Behind.”