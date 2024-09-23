Integer Completes Two Irish Facility Expansions to Support Growth, Strengthen Capabilities in Critical Medtech Region

~ New Facility in Galway, Expansion in New Ross and Recent Acquisition of Aran Biomedical Underscore Integer’s Commitment to Customers’ Continued Growth and Innovation ~

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today formally announced the completion of its facility expansions in Ireland. The occasion was marked with the official opening of Integer’s new European medical device innovation and manufacturing center in Galway, Ireland, on Sept. 20. This announcement followed the official opening of an 80,000 sq. ft. expansion of Integer’s guidewire manufacturing facility in New Ross, County Wexford, Ireland, earlier this month.

Combined with the acquisition of Aran Biomedical in Spiddal, Ireland, in 2022, these substantial investments reinforce Integer’s commitment to the Ireland medical device cluster where Integer has had a presence since 1994. In addition, these investments help to ensure Integer’s continued ability to serve its customers both locally and globally, as well as expand capacity to meet increasing customer demand for guidewires, catheters, medical textiles and delivery systems in the years to come.

Integer’s new $30 million, 67,000 sq. ft. facility in the Parkmore East area of Galway will support increasing demand for regional research, development, and manufacturing as well as additional capacity for catheters, medical textiles, and delivery systems. The significant manufacturing space in the same facility allows a seamless transition of new products from development to manufacturing, further enabling Integer’s ability to help customers bring products to market faster. While this initial phase of development satisfies immediate needs, the company has obtained planning permission for a total of 147,000 sq. ft. of space at the Parkmore East location and, subject to planning permission, has enough space to grow that facility’s manufacturing footprint to 300,000 sq. ft.

In addition to the new facility in Galway, Integer has completed a $60 million capital investment in its facility in New Ross, County Wexford. This investment increases manufacturing capacity at the New Ross site by more than 70%, adding 80,000 sq. ft. to the current facility, bringing the total square footage to 215,000, and includes new state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment to support customers’ long-term growth.

In 2022, Integer acquired Aran Biomedical, a leader in proprietary medical textiles, high-precision biomaterial coverings and coatings, and advanced metal and polymer braiding, based in Spiddal. The $140 million acquisition has since furthered Integer’s ability to provide highly differentiated, proprietary biomaterial technologies for implantable cardiovascular devices to enable customers’ innovation globally.

“Our expansion in Ireland provides Integer with the capacity and differentiated capabilities to amplify our customers’ innovation and help them bring products to market faster,” said Joseph Dziedzic, Integer President and CEO. “Integer’s significant investment in Ireland demonstrates our commitment to supporting our customers’ growth and furthers our unparalleled ability to be their partner of choice for developing the next generation of lifesaving and life-enhancing medical therapies.”

“Since Integer, then Lake Region Medical, first expanded into Ireland 30 years ago, our local team of talented professionals has partnered with leading medical device companies to develop and supply innovative, high-quality products to customers around the globe,” said John Harris, Integer Executive Vice President, Global Operations and Manufacturing Strategy. “We are excited about the expansion of our development and manufacturing network in Ireland and look forward to continued growth as we strengthen our ability to support our customers’ long-term strategy and technology needs, both in Ireland and globally.”

Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Peter Burke TD said, “Huge congratulations to Integer on these significant announcements. A new European medical device innovation manufacturing facility in Galway, acquisition of Aran Biomedical, Spiddal, and indeed, expansion at their manufacturing facility in New Ross, County Wexford. This is great news for both the West and South-East regions and is in line with both Government and IDA's commitment to ensuring balanced regional investments and employment opportunities on our island. The news further underscores Ireland's global importance in the Lifesciences and MedTech industries and cements Integer's commitment to our country. Thanks to Integer for their continued investment in Ireland, and I wish all the teams throughout the country the very best with these new and exciting projects.”

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary TD said, “I very much welcome Integer's announcement of three large scale regional investments. The West region has an ever increasing cohort of multinationals, including a significant number of Lifesciences and Med Tech companies. This news further marks the West as an import hub globally and is a huge boost for Galway and surrounding areas. I am also thrilled that this announcement includes an expansion at their Wexford facility, which will increase their manufacturing capacity by 70%. Friday’s event clearly highlights the importance Integer places on their Irish facilities as the company grows into the future. Good luck to all of those involved in these fantastic initiatives.”

Integer’s presence in Ireland spans 30 years. Throughout that period, the company has consistently invested in its infrastructure, technology and associates. The completion of these significant projects announced today as well as the acquisition of Aran Biomedical continue that trend, reinforcing Integer’s commitment to its Irish operations and customers.

Integer also continues to increase employment in Ireland, with more than 1,700 currently employed in the region. In Galway, the company is on track with its previously announced commitment to increase jobs by 100-200 in the coming years. In New Ross, Integer has increased its number of employees by 25% since 2020. It is expected this trend will continue in line with customer demand.

IDA Ireland CEO Michael Lohan said, “Integer’s continuing expansion in Ireland, following 30 years of success here, is a wonderful vote of confidence in the strong business growth opportunities that Ireland offers. The new manufacturing facility in Galway and the expansion in Wexford highlight the skills and talent that our regional locations can offer the medical technology sector. IDA Ireland is committed to bringing high quality investment to regional locations around Ireland. I wish the Integer team continued success.”

