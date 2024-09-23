All-Terrain Vehicle Rollover in Chesterfield

CONTACT:

CO Griffin P. McKeown

603-271-3361

September 23, 2024

Chesterfield, NH – On September 21, 2024, at approximately 3:50 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police Dispatch of a minor involved in an ATV crash with serious bodily injury.

The minor was operating the ATV on private property off of Suverino Road. While navigating down a hill covered with loose rocks, the front right tire of the ATV became caught in an impression in the trail, causing the ATV to rollover. The passenger on the ATV, identified as Herbert Smith (47) of Swanzey, was thrown from the ATV. The ATV rolled over onto the minor, causing serious but nonlife-threatening injuries. Smith immediately called 911 to request medical personnel.

Chesterfield Police and Keene Ambulance arrived on the scene and located the injured minor with help from the landowner, on whose private property the crash had occurred. Keene Ambulance transported the minor to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene to be treated for their injuries. Chesterfield Police assisted NH Fish and Game with documenting the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. Inexperience and lack of prior safety training appear to be the major contributing factors to this incident. The Minor was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Fortunately, Keene Ambulance and Chesterfield Police were able to reach the injured minor quickly.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders that a driver’s license or OHRV rider safety card is required to operate OHRVs. For further information on safe operation of an ATV please visit the NH Fish and Game website at www.wildlife.nh.gov.