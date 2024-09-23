The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive Celebrates Its Fourth Year on Sunday, September 29, 2024

All funds raised support leading men’s health charity Movember





TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive (DGD) is a celebration of classic style. It’s an on-road fundraising event that unites classic cars – aged 40 years or older – and encourages drivers, and passengers around the world to dress dapper and drive for men’s health. Movember has been the official charity partner since DGD’s beginning in 2021. Funds raised are invested in research and programs for prostate cancer and men’s mental health.



To date, funds raised have helped support nine men’s health projects in Canada. Five projects are in the prostate cancer space and four are in mental health. Both organizations share the same goal: to bring people together and help change the face of men's health.

"We’re very grateful for the relationship with The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive," says Dan Cooper, Director of Innovation at Movember. "Together, we’re encouraging men to take charge of their health in all areas mental and physical.”

“This Sunday will mark four years of DGD where thousands of drivers worldwide will gather to support men’s health,” says Mark Hawwa, Founder and Director of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive. “Anyone who owns a classic car 40 years or older can make a difference in the lives and health of men and their families around the world. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive is an open invitation to classic motoring enthusiasts to take part in driving dapper for men’s health.”

On Sunday, September 29, thousands of drivers from over 60 countries will come together to drive in style, raising awareness and funds for men’s health. One of the top fundraising drives in Canada is Calgary, with over 144 drivers raising $75,000 since 2021.

“Hosting the Calgary Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive is one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever had,” says Liam Rathgeber, Host of the Calgary Drive. “It’s amazing to know that our efforts are making a real-world difference in saving men’s lives. I’m incredibly proud to see the generosity of our classic car community repeatedly putting us among the top fundraising cities in the world year after year. As much as I love car shows, I’ve always said that I’d rather drive my car for 2 hours than sit by it for 8, and this is a very fun way to raise funds for a very worthy cause.”

To donate or get involved with DGD visit gentlemansdrive.com . To learn more about where the money goes visit here to access our latest investment report.

About Movember:

Twenty-one years ago, a bristly idea was born in Melbourne, Australia, igniting a movement that would transcend borders and change the face of men’s health forever. The movement, known as Movember, united people from all walks of life – sparking billions of important conversations, raising vital funds, and shattering the silence surrounding men’s health issues.

Since 2003, this trailblazing charity has challenged the status quo, shaken up men’s health research, and transformed the way that health services reach and support men. Thanks to their global network of supporters, they have raised over $1.3 billion for men’s health. These critical funds have powered more than 1,300 men’s health projects worldwide, from pioneering biomedical research to developing some of the largest prostate cancer registries globally. Since taking on mental health and suicide prevention in 2006, Movember has advocated for the early recognition of mental health issues and improved clinician responses to men in distress. By fostering better social connections and educating men and their supporters, Movember hopes to ensure that more men know how to act when mental health challenges arise.

Movember is committed to advancing new research, cutting-edge treatments, and healthy behaviours, and advocating for inclusive, gender-responsive healthcare that caters to the unique needs of men, women, and gender-diverse individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds. In doing so, they hope to forge a future where barriers to healthy living are overcome, stigmas are removed, and where everyone has an equal opportunity to live a long, healthy life. By improving men’s health, we can have a profoundly positive impact on women, families, and society.

To learn more, please visit Movember.com .

About The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive:

The Distinguished Gentleman's Drive is an internationally held annual event that brings together classic car enthusiasts from all walks of life to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer and men’s mental health charity, Movember.

The drive is centred around classic cars built 40 years or older, and classic style; with drivers dressing dapper and fundraising for the cause. Each local event brings together unique classic cars and their owners over a shared passion for classic motoring and men’s health.

Since its inception, the event has grown into a global movement, uniting individuals under the shared values of style, compassion, and philanthropy. Having run The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for 13 years, the team now brings these critical causes to the automotive world.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride unites classic and vintage style motorcycle riders all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. To learn more, visit https://www.gentlemansdrive.com/ or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e45bac9-7889-4237-ac8f-a18d94d84016

For further information or media inquiries please contact Taffin Sekulin, PR Manager at Movember Canada at taffin.sekulin@movember.com.

DGD ENG Lead Image DGD Calgary Drive Host, Liam Rathgeber dressed up dapper for the 2023 drive.

