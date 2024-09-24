Popcorn Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Popcorn Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popcorn market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $28.37 billion in 2023 to $30.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to snack culture, health consciousness, flavor innovation, convenience and portability, movie industry influence.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Popcorn Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The popcorn market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $42.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to healthy snacking trend, sustainable packaging, flavor diversification, e-commerce growth, and global market expansion.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Popcorn Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Popcorn Market

The rise in the popularity of snacks and caramel candies is expected to propel the growth of the popcorn market in the coming future. A snack is a smaller food serving that is often eaten between meals and is lighter than a meal. Snacks that are available in different flavors attract customers, and popcorn is often used as a base for sweet and savory snacks, and it is a popular ingredient in caramel candies and other confections.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

Which Market Players Are Steering The Popcorn Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Conagra Brands Inc., PepsiCo Inc., The Hershey Company, Quinn's Foods, Weaver Popcorn Bulk LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Snyder's-Lance Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Eagle Family Foods Group LLC, Proper Snacks Ltd., Amplify Snack Brands, Premier Foods Plc., Greencore Group PLC, Garrett Popcorn Shops, American Pop Corn Company, Campbell Soup Company, Jolly Time, Joe and Seph, Aramidth International, General Mills Inc., GSA Bilu Food Industry Ltda., Newman’s Own, Borges International Group, Chamerfood, Angie's Artisan Treats LLC, KP Snacks Ltd., Popcorn Indiana, Popcornopolis, PopCorners, LesserEvil, Pop Zero, Pop Art Snacks, Pipcorn, SkinnyPop, Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Popcorn Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on product innovation such as innovative popcorn flavors to captivate consumer preferences and drive market expansion. McCain Popcorn Fries is a product line of uniquely shaped fries with a crispy texture resembling popcorn.

How Is The Global Popcorn Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Microwave Popcorn, Ready To Eat Popcorn

2) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End-User: Household, Commercial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Popcorn Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Popcorn Market Definition

Popcorn is a type of corn that puffs up and expands when heated. It is a popular snack food that is typically consumed while watching movies, at carnivals, and homes. It can be eaten plain or with various seasonings and toppings.

The main types of popcorn are microwave popcorn and ready to eat popcorn. Microwave Pre-packaged popcorn is designed to be cooked in a microwave oven, offering convenience and quick preparation. These are distributed through various distribution channels such as hypermarkets or supermarkets, convenience stores, online retail stores, and other distribution channels, to be used by households and commercials.

