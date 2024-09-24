Rapeseed Oil Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Rapeseed Oil Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Rapeseed Oil Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapeseed oil market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $24.81 billion in 2023 to $26.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for edible oils, healthy oil perception, biodiesel production, expansion of rapeseed cultivation, diverse applications, nutritional benefits, cooking oil preferences.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Rapeseed Oil Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The rapeseed oil market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $32.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shifts towards plant-based diets, rising health consciousness, clean label preferences, global population growth, trade agreements and tariffs.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Rapeseed Oil Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9215&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Rapeseed Oil Market

An increase in demand for biodiesel is expected to propel the growth of the rapeseed oil market going forward. Biodiesel is a biodegradable, renewable fuel produced domestically from vegetable oils, animal fats, or recycled restaurant grease. Biodiesel energy is produced using oil from rapeseed or canola seed, two edible crop kinds. Canola or edible rapeseed biodiesel gels at a lower temperature than biodiesel derived from other feedstocks, making canola biodiesel a better fuel for colder climates.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rapeseed-oil-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving the Rapeseed Oil Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Bunge Limited, CCS Estates Limited, Ola Oils Ltd., Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Mackintosh of Glendaveny Ltd., Interfat SA, Louis Dreyfus Company BV, Sodrugestvo Group SA, Midlands Holdings Limited, Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company LLC, Rein Oil CC, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited, K. S. Oils Limited, Cargill Incorporated, ConAgra Foods Inc., RISOIL S.A., Sodrugestvo, Adams Group Inc., American Vegetable Oils Inc., Grief Inc., Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Vantage Performance Materials, Perdue Agribusiness LLC, Natures Crops International Limited, Folba Oil Limited SDN, ViOil Industrial Group, Viterra Inc., Associated British Foods plc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Rapeseed Oil Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the rapeseed oil market are focused on introducing advanced products, such as high-quality canola protein isolate, to gain a competitive edge in the market. High-quality canola protein isolate, derived from canola seeds, is used as an alternative to other proteins for human food use due to its balanced amino acid profile and potential functional properties such as emulsifying, foaming, and gelling abilities.

How Is The Global Rapeseed Oil Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Processed, Virgin

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Extraction Process: Aqueous Process, Enzyme Based Process

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-Use: Food And Beverage, Cosmetics And Personal Care Products, Biodiesel, Animal Feed, Household (Retail)

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Rapeseed Oil Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Rapeseed Oil Market Definition

Rapeseed oil is plant-based cooking oil that is part of the brassica family, which includes cabbage and mustard. Rapeseed oil tastes nutty, buttery, and earthy. Rapeseed, which is low in saturated fat, has been widely recognized for its health benefits and other nutritional extras, such as Omegas 3, 6, and 9, which can help maintain a healthy brain, heart, and joint functions.

Rapeseed Oil Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global rapeseed oil market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Rapeseed Oil Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on rapeseed oil market size, rapeseed oil market drivers and trends and rapeseed oil market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Crop Production Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crop-production-global-market-report

Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oilseed-farming-global-market-report

Seed Coating Materials Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/seed-coating-materials-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.