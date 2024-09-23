AVer Europe Introduces the FONE700: The Ultimate Audio Solution for Hybrid Meetings

FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone

AVer Europe introduces the FONE700, a ceiling-mounted speakerphone designed to transform hybrid meetings by delivering audio quality and video integration.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V. is proud to introduce the FONE700, a cutting-edge ceiling-mounted speakerphone designed to transform hybrid meetings by delivering superior audio quality and seamless video integration. Poor audio often hampers virtual communication, but the FONE700 solves this issue with 360-degree audio coverage, ensuring participants can be heard clearly, no matter where they are in the room.

Clear Audio, Clutter-Free Design

The FONE700’s ceiling-mounted design provides a clean, professional look while offering better sound quality than traditional table-top speakerphones. By elevating the microphone and speaker, it removes the need for participants to cluster around a central device, delivering consistent, crisp audio throughout the room.

3D Audio Tracking and Video Integration

The FONE700 also pairs with cameras to create a fully integrated meeting experience. With advanced 3D audio tracking, the system detects the active speaker's location and automatically adjusts the camera, ensuring smooth video transitions. AI-powered features like noise suppression and double-talk detection further enhance communication by filtering out distractions and background noise.

The Future of Hybrid Meetings

As hybrid work becomes the standard, the FONE700 offers businesses a reliable, high-quality solution to streamline their meetings. With features like acoustic echo cancellation and automatic gain control, the FONE700 guarantees crystal-clear audio for more engaging, natural conversations.

To learn more about the FONE700 and how it can enhance your virtual meetings, visit: https://communication.avereurope.com/model/fone700

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is a leading provider of video conferencing solutions and pro-AV equipment, dedicated to enhancing communication and collaboration experiences worldwide. AVer’s innovative products include a wide range of high-quality cameras, video conferencing systems, and education technology solutions, designed to meet the needs of today’s dynamic environments.

