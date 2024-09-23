Micro Armor Cable in Data Centers: TiniFiber Commences In-House Production of MPO Pre-Term Cable Assemblies

MPO pre-term cable assemblies play a vital role in cutting labor costs for data center installations as they remove the need to make the terminations on site and therefore speeding the process.” — William Hicks, Product Manager at TiniFiber

LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiniFiber , the exclusive manufacturer of U.S. patented and UL-listed TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber optical cabling solutions, has commenced in-house production of pre-terminated MPO (multi-fiber push on) cable assemblies, which simplify and speed the installation of the manufacturer’s crush-proof fiber optic cable in data centers.MPO connectors incorporate multiple optical fibers and enable data centers, including AI and crypto data centers that require high-density data. They support parallel optics: applications transmitting and receiving signals over multiple fibers to achieve higher speeds.Micro Armor is 65 percent smaller and 75 percent lighter than traditional armored alternatives and its pre-terminated MPO cable assemblies are tested and verified to meet international standards, including IEC 61754-7 and EIA/TIA-604-5 (FOCIS 5), which specify a connector’s physical attributes as well as performance and ensure intermating across all complying cables and connectors.“MPO pre-term cable assemblies play a vital role in cutting labor costs for data center installations as they remove the need to make the terminations on site and therefore speeding the process,” said William Hicks, Product Manager at TiniFiber.“This adds another option for our partners and we’ll continue to work with our great network of contractors, distributors and installers to help them roll out these fiber optic cables more easily.”TiniFiber’s Micro Armor cable with pre-terminated MPO assemblies, alongside Senko MPO connectors, are available immediately in North America, with stock available to EMEA and APAC markets later this year.About TiniFiberTiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator redefining industry standards with its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable. This revolutionary solution is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables. Trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations, TiniFiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerial, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.

Legal Disclaimer:

