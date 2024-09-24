Global PVC Emulsion Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

PVC Emulsion Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PVC emulsion market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.12 billion in 2023 to $3.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in polymer chemistry, cost-effectiveness of PVC emulsion compounds, application in niche markets, advantages in noise reduction, stability, and durability properties.

The PVC emulsion market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory compliance and standards, increased focus on sustainable practices, global shift towards electric vehicles, expansion of urban mobility solutions, global events, and supply chain dynamics.

The expansion in the construction sector is significantly contributing to the growth of the PVC emulsion market going forward. The construction sector refers to the sector involved in production and trade that focuses on creating, maintaining, and repairing infrastructure. PVC emulsions in construction are used in the coating of construction materials to provide a barrier to oxygen, moisture, and anti-corrosion properties. Additionally, it is utilized in the production of false ceilings due it its flexibility, conducive bending, and lightweight properties.

Key players in the market include Chemplast Sanmar Limited, Finolex Industries Limited, SCG Chemicals Co Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, VESTOLIT GmbH & Co KG, Vinnolit GmbH & Company KG, LG Chem Ltd., RusVinyl LLC, Vinythai Public Company Limited, Nissin Chemical Industry Co Ltd., Suzhou Zhengbang Chemical Fiber Co Ltd., Mexichem SAB, INEOS Group Limited, Solvay SA, Arkema SA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, China General Plastics Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Ercros SA, Evonik Industries AG, OxyVinyls LP, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, INOVYN ChlorVinyls Limited, Kaneka Corporation, KEM ONE SAS.

Major companies operating in the PVC emulsion market are developing new products such as, insulated single core wires, to sustain their position in the market. Insulated single-core wires are part of a type of electrical cable that consists of a single conductor or wire insulated in an external coating layer.

1) By Type: Micro Suspension, Micro Seeded, Other Types

2) By Application: Flooring And Wall Covering, Fabric Coating, Synthetic Leather Manufacturing, Automotive Mastic And Sealants, Printing Inks And Adhesives, Surface Coating, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

PVC emulsion is a small particle powder containing very little free monomer of polyvinyl chloride. It is used in the manufacturing of artificial leathers, toys, flooring, coatings, mastic for the automotive and construction sectors, and others.

The main types of PVC emulsion are micro-suspension, micro-seeded, and others. Micro-suspension refers to the commercial production of PVC emulsion in which polymerization of vinyl chloride is converted into polyvinyl chloride and it is used in the manufacturing of toys, gloves, synthetic leather, mastic for the construction and automotive industries, floor and wall coverings, and others. It is used in various applications such as flooring and wall covering, fabric coating, synthetic leather manufacturing, automotive mastic and sealants, printing inks and adhesives, surface coating, and others.

