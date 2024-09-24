Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thermoplastic polyurethane market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.76 billion in 2023 to $2.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to versatile material properties, consumer goods and footwear, automotive sealing solutions, film and sheet production, medical device applications.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The thermoplastic polyurethane market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand in 3d printing, sustainable and recyclable tpus, expansion in renewable energy, urbanization and infrastructure, rise in athletic wear.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market

Increasing product demand from the footwear industry is expected to propel the growth of the thermoplastic polyurethane market going forward. The footwear industry comprises companies that design, manufacture, and sell shoes. Footwear is intended to protect feet from physical hazards such as sharp or falling objects, extreme heat, and cold, wet, and slippery surfaces. Footwear industries are incorporating thermoplastic polyurethane into the soles of shoes to enhance their footwear’s durability, mechanical strength, abrasion resistance, and slip resistance.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Badische Anilin- und SodaFabrik, Lubrizol Corporation, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Wanhua Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Coim India Private Limited, American Polyfilm Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Polyone Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Performance Polymers Inc., Novotex Italiana S.p.A., Sanyo Corporation of America, Hexpol AB, Asahi Songwon Colors Limited., Trinseo PLC, Avient Corporation, Epaflex Polyurethanes SpA, Coim Group, Miracll Chemicals Co. Ltd., Huafeng Group, Dongsung Corporation, Sumei Chemical Co. Ltd., Suzhou New Mstar Technology Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, American Urethane Inc., TPC Inc., Weaver Industries Inc., Uniflex Inc., Master Bond Polychem, Innovative mold designs, Urethane Source LLC, Akay Plastik A.S., Alliance Polymers & Services, Alphagary Limited, Americhem Inc., Arkadia Plastics Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Size?

Major companies in the thermoplastic polyurethane market prioritize product innovation, such as the invisible TPU paint protection film (PPF), to enhance vehicle aesthetics, protection, and longevity. Invisible TPU paint protection film (PPF) is a clear, protective coating applied to a vehicle's exterior surfaces to shield against scratches and chips. It also provides multifaceted and long-lasting protection for automotive coatings.

How Is The Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Polyester, Polyether, Polycaprolactone, Other Types

2) By Raw Material: Diisocyanate, Polyols, Diols, Other Raw Materials

3) By Application: Automotive, Construction, Engineering, Footwear, Hose And Tubing, Wire And Cable, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Definition

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is an elastomer that offers outstanding performance and processing flexibility. TPU is an excellent polymer having various applications, including wire and cable, custom molded parts, footwear, film and sheet, compounding, and adhesives. Thermoplastic polyurethanes are used as soft manufacturing plastics or as a substitute for hard rubber.

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global thermoplastic polyurethane market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Thermoplastic Polyurethane Global Market Report 2024v by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on thermoplastic polyurethane market size, thermoplastic polyurethane market drivers and trends and thermoplastic polyurethane market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

