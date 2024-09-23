PHILIPPINES, September 23 - Press Release

September 23, 2024 Gatchalian files bill expanding career opportunities for teachers Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a bill that seeks to institutionalize the Career Progression System for public school teachers, which would expand their prospects for a career path in teaching, school administration, or supervision. Under the "Career Progression System for Public School Teachers Act," (Senate Bill No. 2827), teachers may be promoted to Master Teacher II in the teaching career line, School Principal I in the school administration career line, or Supervisor in the supervision career line. The proposed measure also authorizes the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to create the new teaching position titles of Teacher IV, Teacher V, Teacher VI, Teacher VII, and Master Teacher V. The bill also seeks to raise the present minimum salary grade level of public school teachers from Salary Grade 11 to Salary Grade 13, while the salaries of those in higher positions shall be adjusted accordingly. It further seeks to harmonize the qualification standards for teaching positions in all levels of the public school system. "Our public school teachers find themselves at the forefront of national development, and they should be accorded appropriate recognition by the government by ensuring their professional development and through adequate remuneration," Gatchalian said as stated in the bill's explanatory note. While the number of public school teachers increased by 61%, from 547,574 in SY 2012-2013 to 881,477 in SY 2022-2023, the pathway provided for under EO No. 500, s. 1978 (Establishing a New System of Career Progression for Public School Teachers), failed to provide a seamless career progression. Department of Education (DepEd) data shows that 92% of teaching personnel hold the positions of Teacher I to III, with only 8% holding Master Teacher I to IV positions. Thirty-two percent hold Teacher III positions, while only 5% hold Master Teacher I ranks, showing that teachers who qualify for a higher rank and pay are stuck at the Teacher III position given the limited number of Master Teacher I items. Even among the 65,402 master teachers in the country, only 1% or 561 hold Master Teacher III and IV positions. On June 23, 2022, EO No. 174 was signed to establish the Expanded Career Progression System for public school teachers. The executive order created the positions of Teacher IV, V, VI, and VII and Master Teacher V. Panukala para sa pagpapalawak ng mga oportunidad sa mga guro inihain ni Gatchalian Naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng isang panukalang batas na layong gawing permanente o institutionalized ang Career Progression System para sa mga guro sa pampublikong paaralan, bagay na magpapalawak ng oportunidad sa kanila na magkaroon ng career path sa pagtuturo, school administration, at supervision. Sa ilalim ng "Career Progression System for Public School Teachers Act," (Senate Bill No. 2827), maaaring ma-promote ang mga guro bilang Master Teacher II sa ilalim ng teaching career line, School Principal I sa school administration career line, o Supervisor sa ilalim ng supervision career line. Nakasaad din sa naturang panukala na magkakaroon ng awtoridad ang Department of Budget and Management (DBM) na gumawa ng mga bagong posisyon na Teacher IV, Teacher V, Teacher VI, Teacher VII, at Master Teacher V. Layon din ng naturang panukala na itaas ang kasalukuyang minimum salary grade ng mga public school teacher sa Salary Grade 13 mula Salary Grade 11, habang tataasan din ang sahod ng mga nasa mas mataas na posisyon. Nakasaad sa panukalang batas na gagawing magkakatugma ang mga qualification standards para sa lahat ng mga teaching positions sa lahat ng antas sa sistema ng mga pampublikong paaralan. "Dahil sa mahalagang papel ng mga guro sa pagpapaunlad ng ating bansa, nararapat lang na bigyan sila ng karampatang pagkilala sa pamamagitan ng pagtiyak sa kanilang professional development at pagbigay ng angkop na sahod," ani Gatchalian. Bagama't umakyat ang bilang ng mga public school teachers sa 61% o 881,477 para sa school year (SY) 2022-2023 mula 547,574 noong school year (SY) sa 2012-2013, nananatiling limitado ang mga oportunidad sa ilalim ng EO No. 500, s. 1978 (Establishing a New System of Career Progression for Public School Teachers. Batay sa datos ng Department of Education (DepEd), 92% ng mga guro ang may posisyon na Teacher I hanggang III, samantalang 8% lamang ang may posisyon na Master Teacher I to IV. Tatlumpu't dalawang porsyento ang may posisyon na Teacher III, habang 5% ang Master Teacher I. Lumalabas sa datos na ito na ang mga gurong kwalipikado sana sa mas mataas na posisyon ay nananatiling Teacher III dahil sa limitadong bilang ng mga Master Teacher I. Sa 65,402 na mga master teacher sa bansa, 1% lamang o 561 ang may Master Teacher III at IV na mga posisyon. Nilagdaan noong Hunyo 23, 2022 ang EO No. 174 na lumikha sa Expanded Career Progression System para sa mga public school teachers. Sa bisa ng isang executive order, nilikha ang mga posisyon na teacher IV, V, VI, at VII, at Master Teacher V.

