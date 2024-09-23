PHILIPPINES, September 23 - Press Release

September 23, 2024 Tulfo elated over passage into law of Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers Committee on Migrant Workers Chairperson Sen. Raffy Tulfo expressed elation over the passage into law of Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers which institutionalizes the rights that will protect our seafarers. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law Monday, September 23, Republic Act 12021 or the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers in a Ceremonial Signing at Malacañang Palace. Tulfo, principal sponsor and one of the main authors of "Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers" bill at the Senate, said the signing of this new law is "a fitting tribute to all our seafarers" as we celebrate the 25th Maritime Week and 29th National Seafarer's Day on September 29, 2024. This year's celebration has a theme: " Marinong Pilipino, Ligtas na Paglalayag," in accordance with Presidential Proclamation No. 828 series of 1996 under Pres. Fidel V. Ramos. The Senator from Isabela and Davao thanked the President for showing his utmost love and concern for seafarers with the signing of Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers bill into law. Tulfo is equally thankful to his colleagues for their support for this measure, especially Senate President Chiz Escudero who helped push for its swift passage. Moreover, Tulfo also thanked the seafarers and their union, including the Associated Marine Officers' and Seamen's Union of the Philippines for their contribution. Tulfo hopes that this new law will properly be implemented to ensure that seafarers will receive the support and protection they need. Tulfo elated over passage into law of Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers Tulfo lubos ang saya sa pagkapasa ng Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers Masaya si Committee on Migrant Workers Chairperson Sen. Raffy Tulfo sa pagpasa sa batas ng Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers na magbibigay ng sapat na proteksyon sa karapatan ng bawat marinong Pilipino. Pinirmahan na ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ang Republic Act No. 12021 ngayong araw, September 23 sa Ceremonial Hall sa Malacañang Palace ngayong araw, September 23. Sinabi ni Tulfo, na principal sponsor at isa sa mga main authors ng "Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers" bill sa Senado na ang pagsasabatas nito ay "fitting tribute to all our seafarers" habang ipinagdiriwang natin ang 25th Maritime Week at 29th National Seafarer's Day ng Setyembre 29, 2024. Ang tema para sa taong ito ay: " Marinong Pilipino, Ligtas na Paglalayag," alinsunod sa Presidential Proclamation No. 828 series of 1996 sa ilalim ni Pres. Fidel V. Ramos. Nagpasalamat ang Senador mula sa Isabela at Davao kay PBBM sa pagpapakita ng kanyang malasakit sa mga marino sa paglagda ng Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers bill bilang batas. Gayundin sa kanyang mga kasamahan sa kanilang suporta para sa panukalang ito, lalo na kay Senate President Chiz Escudero na tumulong sa pagtulak na maisabatas ito. Bukod dito, pinasalamatan din ni Tulfo ang mga marino at ang kanilang unyon, kabilang ang Associated Marine Officers' at Seamen's Union of the Philippines, sa kanilang kontribusyon. Umaasa si Tulfo na maipatutupad nang maayos ang bagong batas na ito upang matiyak na matatanggap ng mga marino ang suporta at proteksyon na matagal na nilang ipinaglalaban.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.