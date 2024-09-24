Router And Switch Global Market 2024 To Reach $16.24 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.5%

Router And Switch Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The router and switch market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.36 billion in 2023 to $12.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rapid growth of internet usage, expanding data centers, telecommunication network expansion, mobile network evolution, cybersecurity concerns.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Router And Switch Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The router and switch market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to smart city initiatives, digital transformation initiatives, network virtualization, e-commerce boom, remote learning, environmental sustainability.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Router And Switch Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Router And Switch Market

Growing dependence on cloud-based solutions is expected to boost the growth of the router and switch market going forward. A cloud-based solution uses the Internet to deliver computing resources as needed. Cloud routers make it possible for cloud service providers to connect in a private, fast, and secure manner, hence, growing dependence on cloud-based solutions is expected to boost the market.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Router And Switch Market Share?

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Juniper Networks, Actelis Networks Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Adtran Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Force10 Networks Inc., RAD Data Communications Pvt. Ltd., Tellabs Access LLC, Telco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nokia Corporation, ALE International SAS, Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment Corporation, Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corporation, Aktino Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, MRV Communications Inc., Foundry Networks Inc., Hammerhead Systems Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Datex-Link Corporation, Twisted pair link Technologies Co. Ltd., Belkin International Inc., ASUS Computer International, Buffalo Americas Inc., Linksys Holdings Inc., Ubiquiti Networks Inc., Netis Systems Co. Ltd., Tenda Technology Inc., Synology Inc., Quality Network Appliance Provider Systems Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Limited .

Which Key Trends Are Driving Router And Switch Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the router and switch market are focused on introducing next-generation solutions, such as powered router and switch modules, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Powered router and switch modules are hardware components designed to enhance the capabilities and expand the range of services.

How Is The Global Router And Switch Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Internet Exchange Router, Multiservice Edge Router, Ethernet Service Edge Router, Service Provider Core Routers, ATM Switch, Other Products

2) By Service: Ethernet Aggregation, Internet Data Center/Collocation/Hosting, Ethernet Access, Broadband Remote Access Server (BRAS)

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Router And Switch Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Router And Switch Market Definition

A router refers to a networking tool that connects various switches and the networks that go with them to create a huge network, and a switch refers to a networking device that connects various network devices. Switches are used to share information and resources within a small business network, and the router is used to distribute or route the internet connection from the modem to all the networking devices.

Router And Switch Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global router and switch market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Router And Switch Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on router and switch market size, router and switch market drivers and trends, router and switch market major players and router and switch market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

