Real to Reel Global Youth Film Festival Celebrates 10 Years of Highlighting Foster and System-Impacted Youth Filmmakers

Founder Syd Stewart and Co-Founder Johna Rivers Syd Stewart, Sean McNamara, P. Frank Williams, Jax Malcolm, Montana Jacobowitz, and Isabella Blake Thomas Bryan Michael Stoller, Ayana Hawk, Zay Domo, Merrick McCartha, Jan Lucanus, and Marcus Marshall Johna Rivers, Tarrence Bryant Jr., and Kristina Sullivan Coverfly, Skydance, First Citizens Bank, Final Draft, Better Youth, and LAFS

Real to Reel Global Youth Film Festival presented by Better Youth Inc celebrates 10 Years of highlighting foster and system-impacted youth filmmakers ages 14-24

Real to Reel Global Youth Film Festival is considered the Olympics of youth film festivals, receiving submissions from youth media makers in 52 countries and territories, from Argentina to Zimbabwe.” — Better Youth Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October will mark a milestone for Better Youth Inc. as the organization celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Real to Reel Global Youth Film Festival, founded by Syd Stewart and co-founded by Johna Rivers. The festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at the Los Angeles Film School, 6363 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 from noon to 5 p.m. featuring panel discussions, film screenings, and award presentations. The Real to Reel Global Youth Film Festival is considered the Olympics of youth film festivals, receiving submissions from youth media makers in 52 countries and territories, from Argentina to Zimbabwe.

“With this festival, we have created a welcoming environment, making it the most desired event on the independent film festival circuit for youth,” said founders Stewart and Rivers. “This festival provides media arts education, training, and professional development programs for foster and system-impacted youth ages 14-24.”

Each year, the festival highlights independent short films created by foster and system-impacted youth filmmakers. These films explore themes of love, loss, family, community, resilience, and deeply moving stories about the struggles of everyday life. In addition, award-winning producer Kristina Sullivan will be leading an exclusive screenwriting workshop from her book “Script To Screen 101” at 11:00 a.m. Sullivan will share how to turn an idea into a script, then how to turn a script into a film or series. Space is limited. RSVP and secure your spot today!

The following short films will be featured from youth filmmakers:

"Flesh and Blood", Directed by Paul Vo Le; "re:connection", Directed by Kristina Tran; "The Jazz Pianist", Directed by Shahan Rao; "Going Green", Directed by Sanchali Pothuru; "Unconditional", Directed by Grant Housley; "Afterworld", Directed by Oscar Bermudez; "Bare Luxuries", Directed by Armando Smith; "Room", Directed by Renee Summers; "How to make a college?", Directed by Mark Terence Dela Pena Molave; "Way To Go", Directed by Tzu-Ning Liu, Wei-Chieh Hsu; "CIN-E-RAMA", Directed by Misrah Fatima Nizami; "Colored Color", Directed by Taeyoung Ryoo; "MAX", Directed by Kristian Lund Jakobsen; "Missing with Privilege", Directed by Kat Fitzgerald; "Intertwined", Directed by Alphonso McAuley; "This Isn’t The End", Directed by Emilia Potochnyak and Jessie Coombs; "Ablaze", Directed by Danni Fenech; "Token Two: The White Version", Directed by Elizabeth “Coze” Styles and Billi Sarafina; "Guiding Light", Directed by India Anne Mitchell; "A Better Life", Directed by Yael Green; and "Bird Drone", Directed by Radheya Jang Jegatheva.

This year’s panel lineup includes Festival Founder & Screenwriter Syd Stewart (Hulu’s Johnson; AllBlk’s G.R.I.T.S), Director Sean McNamara (Disney’s That’s So Raven), P. Frank Williams (Emmy & NAACP Image Award Winning TV & Film Producer/Director; Director Hulu’s Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told and A&E's Who Killed Tupac?), Actor Merrick McCartha (CW’s All American), Legendary Author Bryan Michael Stoller (Filmmaking for Dummies), Jan Lucanus (CEO of ReelwUrld – Cinematic Social Network), Isabella Blake Thomas (British Actress), Zay Domo (Actor), Montana Jacobowitz (Actress & Voice-Over Artist), Jax Malcolm (Actor & Filmmaker), Marcus Marshall (Skydance Media), Ayana Hawk (Independent Filmmaker), moderated by Johna Rivers (Festival Co-Founder) and Tarrence Bryant Jr. (Youth Author).

In previous year’s, attendees and supporters have included Bob Saget (Comedian, Actor), Bill Bellamy (Actor, Comedian), Bill Duke (Director, Actor, Philanthropist), Kofie Siriboe (Actor), Tiffany Haddish (Actress, Comedian), Monique Coleman (Actor, Producer), Melvin Jackson Jr. (Actor), Brian White (Actor), Jahmar Hill (Director of BET+ Sisters), Reesha L. Archibald (Film Producer, Bounce TV “Johnson”; A Bird and A Bear Entertainment), Ozie Nzeribe (Actor, Apple TV+ series Swagger season 1 & 2; TUBI The Stepmother 3), Ana Marie Cruz (Visual Effects Producer, “The Woman King”), Tyrone DuBose (R&B Music Historian on TV One “Unsung”), Vincent M. Ward (Actor, AMC “The Walking Dead”), Juanita Stokes (Producer, TUBI “The Stepmother 3”), Leigh-Ann Rose (The Young and the Restless; Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Carl Seaton (Director, “Snowfall”), Mo Hines (Actor, Hulu’s “This Fool”), and many others.

Complimentary festival tickets are available at https://filmfreeway.com/realtoreelglobal/tickets

Better Youth Inc. is grateful for our sponsors https://www.betteryouth.org/our-partners, supporters and talented professionals who give of their time and expertise to our community, including: Jane Fonda (Actor/Producer/ Activist), F. Gary Gray (Director/Producer), Gina Prince-Bythewood (Director), Kevin Bacon (Actor/Producer), Jim Hanks (Actor/VO Artist/Writer), and many others. “It is proof positive that we are truly better together."

Current and past sponsors have included Coverfly, Skydance, First Citizens Bank, Final Draft, Better Youth, LAFS, Aldrich Foundation, Southern California Edison, Harriet Zaretsky, The National Endowment For The Arts, City National Bank, Final Draft, Amazon BEN, Warner Bros., Wells Fargo Bank, PBS Socal, AT&T, Adobe, Boston Private Bank, Pacific Western Bank, NBC Universal, Focus Films, Disney, and Lifetime Television.

Better Youth Inc. & Real to Reel Global Youth Film Festival Social Media Platforms:

Facebook: @betteryouth @realtoreelglobal

TikTok: @betteryouthlive

Instagram: @betteryouthlive @realtoreelglobal

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@betteryouth

Hashtags: #betteryouth #RTRG24 #realtoreelglobal #fosteryouth

Website: www.betteryouth.org

Please support us!

www.betteryouth.tv/DONATE

ABOUT BETTER YOUTH INC.

Better Youth is a social impact non-profit with a mission is to build creative confidence, close resource gaps and prepare foster and system impacted youth for sustained success in the creative economy. Better Youth's no-cost creative media programs provide technical skills training, mentorship, professional skills development and paid work experience to bridge the digital and diversity divide. Their program progression includes state and federally registered pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship career pathways in animation, interactive gaming, filmmaking and project management. Better Youth's vision is to activate our youth as the next-gen powerhouses of the creative economy. Founded by CEO Syd Stewart who has extensive nonprofit experience, Better Youth started as a music and creative writing organization. In the heart of New York City, Stewart led with the goal to ease children from their daily adversities. She worked with children from The Ronald McDonald House battling cancer and children facing poverty in the housing projects of Harlem. In 2010, Stewart set her sights on the west coast in Los Angeles. To learn more or donate to the organization visit www.betteryouth.org.

ABOUT REAL TO REEL GLOBAL YOUTH FILM FESTIVAL

Real to Reel is an extraordinary film festival in Los Angeles showcasing the incredible talents of young filmmakers from diverse backgrounds. Presented by Better Youth, our festival is a vibrant celebration of creativity and a platform for youth empowerment through showing their talents on the big screen. Aiming to bring together audiences and emerging artists, our film festival celebrates captivating stories and the artistry of the next generation of filmmakers. We receive hundreds of submissions each year and showcase the best and most captivating films created by our diverse young filmmakers. To learn more visit https://www.betteryouth.org/real-to-reel-global.

PRESS CONTACT:

Better Youth Inc. & Real to Reel Global Youth Film Festival

Deborah Griffin, Publicist

Strictly Industry

P: (323) 839-4521

E: deborahmckj@yahoo.com

###

Better Youth Inc. featured on KABC Channel 7 News

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.