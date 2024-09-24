Raw, Fresh And Frozen Dog Food Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Raw, Fresh And Frozen Dog Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The raw, fresh and frozen dog food market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.71 billion in 2023 to $17.70 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing number of people owning dogs, growth in pet parenting culture, increased pet health awareness, increasing global pet population, and rising concerns over pet obesity.

The raw, fresh and frozen dog food market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $22.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising health issues in pets, increasing awareness of pet nutrition, increasing availability of e-commerce platforms, rising health issues in pets, and growing demand for grain-free diets.

The increasing pet ownership is expected to propel the growth of the raw, fresh, and frozen dog food market. Pet ownership refers to the legal and ethical responsibility of caring for and controlling a domesticated animal as a companion. The rise in pet ownership is due to companionship and emotional support, improving living standards, urbanization, changing family structures, and increasing awareness of the benefits of pet ownership for health and well-being. Pet owners integrate raw, fresh, and frozen dog food into their pets' feeding routines with careful consideration for nutrition, health benefits, and the specific needs of their dogs.

Key players in the market include NutriSource Pet Foods Inc., Canidae Pet Food, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., Wellness Pet Co Inc., Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc., Tylee's, Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd., Freshpet Inc., Merrick Pet Care Inc., Primal Pet Foods Inc., Just Food For Dogs LLC, Fromm Family Foods LLC, Orijen Pet Foods, Bravo LLC, PetAg Inc., Natural Pet Food Group, Darwin's Natural Pet Products, Steve's Real Food Inc., Breeder's Choice Inc., Billy Margot Ltd., Nature's Diet, NRG Plus Ltd., Vital Essentials LLC, Answers Pet Food, SmallBatch Pets, K9 Natural, Happee Dawg, Raw Bistro Pet Fare, My Perfect Pet, Stella and Chewy's LLC.

Major companies operating in the raw, fresh, and frozen dog food market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as kibble, to mimic the traditional feeding experience. Kibble is a commercially prepared dry dog food made by cooking ingredients at high temperatures and extruding them into small, bite-sized pieces. It is one of the most popular and convenient forms of dog food due to its long shelf life, ease of storage, and affordability.

1) By Food Type: Frozen Food, Raw Food, Fresh Food

2) By Flavor Type: Chicken, Beef, Lamb, Turkey, Fish, Other Flavors

3) By Application: Dental Care, Digestive Care, Bone And Joint Health, Weight Management, Immune Support, Energy And Muscle Support, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Raw, Fresh And Frozen Dog Food Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Raw, Fresh And Frozen Dog Food Market Definition

Raw, fresh, and frozen dog food refers to uncooked, minimally processed meals specifically formulated for dogs' nutritional needs. They provide a natural diet that mimics what dogs would eat in the wild, providing numerous health benefits, from improved digestion and nutrient absorption to better overall vitality and wellness.

Raw, Fresh And Frozen Dog Food Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global raw, fresh and frozen dog food market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Raw, Fresh And Frozen Dog Food Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on raw, fresh and frozen dog food market size, raw, fresh and frozen dog food market drivers and trends, raw, fresh and frozen dog food market major players and raw, fresh and frozen dog food market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

