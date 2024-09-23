Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size to reach $558.4 billion by 2031, growing at a remarkable 29.9% CAGR, | AMR

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Share

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Electric Commercial Vehicle Market ," The electric commercial vehicle market was valued at $43.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $558.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.9% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31875 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, & low-emission buses, government initiatives for promotion of e-mobility, and reduction in cost of electric vehicle batteries drive the growth of the global electric commercial vehicle market. However, high cost of investment & complication in operating advanced systems and lack of charging infrastructure restrict the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for electric trucks from the logistics sector, technological advancements, and proactive government initiatives for adoption of e-buses create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐁𝐄𝐕) 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on propulsion, the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around four-fifths of the global electric commercial vehicle market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the adoption of electric buses and trucks in developing as well as developed countries. However, the Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.7% from 2022 to 2031, as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles emit water as a by-product and are considered environmentally friendly vehicles.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on vehicle type, the buses segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global electric commercial vehicle market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing government initiatives for electrification in public transport service. However, the heavy-duty trucks segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to an increase in demand for heavy-duty trucks from the automotive and logistics sector, reduction in fuel & maintenance costs, and incentives for adopting zero-emission vehicles.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-commercial-vehicle-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝟓𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟑𝟎𝟎 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on range, the 150 to 300 Mile segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global electric commercial vehicle market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as various electric commercial vehicle manufacturers operating in the market are offering a new range of electric commercial vehicles with advanced battery systems to improve the range of electric commercial vehicles. However, the above 300 mile segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 33.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to reduced running costs in all-electric truck category, and increasing demand for long-haul electric trucks in commercial sectors.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global electric commercial vehicle market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in electric commercial vehicle production in China as well as increased investments in electric vehicle technology in the region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 32.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and support of government initiatives towards electric commercial vehicle production in the region.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -Tata Motors,NFI Group Inc.,Proterra,MAN SE,BYD Company Ltd,Daimler AG,Scania,AB Volvo,VDL Groep BV,Dongfeng Motor Company𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31875 Significant factors that impact the growth of the electric commercial vehicle market comprise an increase in government initiatives for the promotion of e-mobility, stringent emission norms imposed on fossil-fuel-powered commercial vehicles, and a reduction the cost of electric vehicle batteries. However, factors such as the lack of charging infrastructure in developing countries and the high cost of electric buses and trucks are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the adoption of autonomous commercial vehicles and technological advancements in electric commercial vehicles are expected to create new growth opportunities for the electric commercial vehicle market during the forecast period.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/small-commercial-vehicle-market-A10279 - Research Report 2023-2035 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/light-commercial-vehicle-market-A11794 - Research Report 2023-2035 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/heavy-commercial-vehicle-hvac-market-A13126 - Research Report 2023-2035

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.