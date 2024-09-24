The Bell of World Peace and Love Rings at UNGA79 Side Event in New York

In celebration of the International Day of Peace, the "First Ladies Becoming High Level Initiatives" forum takes place on September 20, 2024, at the UN Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission Auditorium in New York. Dr. Hong presents several distinguished guests with the "Compass Clocks of Conscience,” reminding people to follow their conscience, seize the moment, and practice goodwill and good deeds in their lives. After Hadja Halimatou Dalein Diallo, the wife of fomer Guinean Leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, rings the Bell, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL, presents her with a certificate of recognition. After Ambassador Dr. Victoria Sulimani, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sierra Leone, rings the Bell, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL, presents her with the "Key to the Heart." Ambassador Dr. Mrs. Hajia Aisha Gambo, Former President of Naval Officers Wives Association and current president of FRAMAZAZ Foundation, expresses her wish for peace and unity in the world, and her prayer is that people can live together in harmony.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of the International Day of Peace, the "First Ladies Becoming High Level Initiatives" forum was held on September 20, 2024, at the UN Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission Auditorium in New York. The event, centered on the theme "Gender Priority Strategy GEPS, Advancing Peace For World Women" emphasized the importance of individual and collective action and responsibility in promoting peace.Organized by the Africana Women Working Group at the UN and coordinated by Prof. Ada Okika, the forum featured a special invitation to Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), to deliver a keynote speech and host a ceremony ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love. Distinguished guests at the event also endorsed the Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope, affirming their commitment to peace.Dr. Monica Sanchez, CEO of the Miss Caricom International Women Foundation, remarked in her opening speech that while it's often said there's a woman behind every strong and influential man, women are just as likely to be walking beside them, leading from the front, or offering support from behind. She emphasized that the event highlighted the fact that leadership and advocacy for peace are not exclusive to First Ladies—everyone in attendance plays a crucial role in this mission.The event was chaired by Prof. Ada Okika, who expressed that the purpose of this meeting was to bring First Ladies together to share experiences and work, particularly on issues related to women, peace, and security. This forum also contributed to promoting generational equality and gender equality within the United Nations.Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze delivered a speech titled "Gender Priority Strategy GEPS : Advancing Peace for World Women," in which he mentioned that to achieve gender equality, it is essential to establish an education system that is accessible to all girls. He also noted that knowledge is power and education can equip women with the knowledge and skills they need to participate fairly in social and civic life. Educated women are not only able to advocate for their rights but also make positive contributions to economic and social structures, thereby fostering stability and peace, he said, emphasizing that international cooperation is an important part of promoting global gender equality, and that gender equality only exists when women's rights are valued in all corners of the world, regardless of race, nationality, or creed.Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona, former President of Trinidad and Tobago, stated that the genuine empowerment of women requires bold leadership from all individuals. He noted that true empowerment extends beyond holding leadership positions, calling for a commitment to service leadership that upholds both intra- and intergenerational equity, responsibility, and conscientious action.In addition, several distinguished guests were invited to offer their insights on various topics, including cultivating a culture of peace, the 25th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace, as well as the launch of the Gender Priorities Strategy for Peace, Justice, and Security.At the conference, FOWPAL hosted an ancient and solemn ceremony of ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love. The bell ringers were encouraged to ring the Bell with sincere reverence for the Heavens and Earth, offering prayers for peace and spreading their heartfelt wishes to all beings through the sound of the Bell. The ceremony also inspired the bell ringers to exert their positive influence, promoting global peace and sustainable development. On that day, a total of five leaders rang the Bell, each making a wish for peace.Jessica Douglas, Director of African American Affairs of New York State, rang the Peace Bell on behalf of Governor of New York Kathy Hochul and wished “for a world where hope shines brightly in every heart, peace unite us all and discipline guides find the courage to listen, the strength to forgive, and the tirelessly towards a better tomorrow for all communities.”Hadja Halimatou Dalein Diallo, the wife of former Guinean Leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, wished “for improving the living conditions of women in rural area.”Ambassador Dr. Victoria Sulimani, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sierra Leone, made a wish for peace, stating, “A peaceful environment and peaceful co-existence to be vital to women and girls.”Ambassador Dr. Mrs. Hajia Aisha Gambo, Former President of Naval Officers Wives Association and current president of FRAMAZAZ Foundation, expressed her wish for peace and unity in the world, and her prayer is that people can live together in harmony as one united community. She believes that without love, peace, there won't be unity. She said, “It gave me joy that I rang that Bell. Calling! That is a call to unite the whole world. Peace starts from us.”Dr. Barr. Theresa Ibas, the wife of former Nigerian Ambassador to Ghana and the current president of the Divine Mercy Foundation for Vulnerable Children and Less Privileged, rang the Bell and expressed her wish for peace: “I wish the whole world peace and unity. It starts with you and me.” In an interview, she stated, “It's a privilege to stand in front of a group of people to ring the bell of peace, because everybody wants peace in the world.”The event also featured Dr. Hong's "Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope," issued in 2022, encouraging attendees to ensure humanity’s safety and continued existence by working together with their conscience and doing good deeds driven by hope. To date, individuals from 171 countries have endorsed it. Dr. Hong presented several distinguished guests with "Compass Clocks of Conscience," reminding people to follow their conscience, seize the moment, and do good deeds in their lives. The event showcased FOWPAL's achievements in promoting love and peace over the years, as well as recent collaborative efforts with the Africana Women Working Group at the UN and the Miss Caricom International Women Foundation. Finally, FOWPAL members concluded the event with the song "Happiness Is Everywhere," bringing it to a joyful close.About FOWPALFounded by Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze in 2000 in the U.S., the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) is an international organization dedicated to fostering love and peace. Guided by the principle “thinking positively to change the world,” FOWPAL promotes global harmony through various initiatives, including organizing World Leader Summits of Love and Peace, hosting ceremonies of ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love, and conducting cultural exchanges. With members in 137 countries, FOWPAL has dedicated over two decades to encouraging global leaders to leverage their positive influence in the pursuit of world peace. The organization has played a supportive role in fostering peaceful resolutions to conflicts in the Americas and Africa. As of September 22, 2024, a total of 575 influential leaders from 147 nations, including 71 heads of state and government, 15 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, United Nations ambassadors, and other prominent figures, have rung the Bell of World Peace and Love.About the Bell of World Peace and LoveThe Bell of World Peace and Love serves as a spiritual symbol for the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL). Measuring 70 centimeters in diameter and 120 centimeters in height, the Bell weighs 236 kilograms. It is engraved with Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze’s declaration, Love of the World, A Declaration of Peace, highlighting the universal desire for world peace. The Bell aims to unite influential leaders from diverse backgrounds, encouraging them to join together in creating a world where there is no pain, no fear, no war, and no suffering.The ceremony of ringing the Bell inspires the ringers to translate their wishes for peace into concrete actions. This tradition has significantly contributed to global stability: In 2003, President Fradique de Menezes of Sao Tome and Principe, a bell ringer, granted amnesty to coup rebels, fostering peace and stability in the country. In 2008, President Abdoulaye Wade of Senegal, also a bell ringer, facilitated a peace agreement between Chad and Sudan, and President Leonel Fernández of the Dominican Republic, another bell ringer, played a crucial role in defusing a potential war among Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela.

