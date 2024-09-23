On This Page

Date: November 7, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM - 4:15 PM ET Location: Event Location

Holeman Lounge

National Press ClubHoleman Lounge 529 14th Street NW

Washington, DC 20045

United States



Registration

Summary

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, under a cooperative agreement with the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, is hosting the 16th Annual Sentinel Initiative Public Workshop on November 7, 2024, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Register to attend this workshop and join the discussion on the Sentinel Initiative’s recent achievements and developments and engage with the public health community.

Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at FDA will provide a keynote address. Other FDA leaders will provide remarks on major developments and milestones including:

Important regulatory outcomes,

Methodology improvements,

How the FDA leverages the Biologics Effectiveness and Safety (BEST) System to address safety and effectiveness of biologics, and

Accomplishments and updates since the 15th Annual Sentinel Initiative Public Workshop

For more information on the annual Sentinel Initiative workshop please visit the FDA’s Sentinel Initiative News and Events page or Duke Margolis annual public workshop event page.