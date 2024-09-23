Herbicides Market Trends Key Players and Growth Forecast for 2025

Herbicide Market

Herbicides Market Trends Key Players and Future Outlook

Herbicides are chemicals used to control or eliminate unwanted plants, such as weeds, by disrupting their growth processes. ” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A report by Allied Market Research on the herbicides market provides a detailed analysis of the major elements including size, share, scope, and potential opportunities of the industry. It offers valuable information to assist businesses identify opportunities and understand risks in the landscape. As per the research report the market is predicted to acquire a value of $7,998.9 million by 2025, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 4.8%.The study further provides a thorough analysis of the market, discussing the factors expected to stimulate growth. The report conducts an in-depth evaluation of leading companies and their performance. To sustain their positions in the industry, these companies have taken part in strategic actions such as acquisitions, joining forces, forming partnerships, collaborations, and introducing new products.Top players profiled in the market report are:SYNGENTAADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS LTD.FMC CORPORATIONBASF SEDOWDUPONTSUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.WILBUR-ELLIS HOLDINGS, INCNISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATIONNUFARM LIMITEDBAYER AGHerbicides Market Highlights & News To sustain their positions in the industry, these companies have taken part in strategic actions such as acquisitions, joining forces, forming partnerships, collaborations, and introducing new products.Top players profiled in the market report are:SYNGENTAADAMA AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS LTD.FMC CORPORATIONBASF SEDOWDUPONTSUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.WILBUR-ELLIS HOLDINGS, INCNISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATIONNUFARM LIMITEDBAYER AGHerbicides Market Highlights & NewsIn June 2023, Crystal Crop Protection Ltd. introduced a new herbicide called Sikosa to help protect paddy crops from weeds and improve yields. Sikosa was developed in partnership with Battelle in the UK, and Mitsui AgriScience International (MASI). The company argues that Sikosa efficaciously control different types of weeds in paddy fields, including narrow-leaf and broad-leaf weeds, as well as sedges. In July 2023, ADAMA launched two new products, CLEARFIELD herbicides, a broad-spectrum solution and DAVAI A PLUS™, designed specifically for imidazolinone-tolerant legumes such as peas, lentils, and soybeans.In May 2023, Godrej Agrovet Ltd. (GAVL) launched PYNA, its umbrella brand for specific cotton herbicides. The PYNA brand sells three herbicide products for weed management including Hitweed, Hitweed Maxx, and Maxxcott. They are deployed in cotton fields.Regional OutlookThe global herbicides market is assessed across major regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. This thorough analysis helps businesses understand the demographic, technological, and cultural aspects influencing market growth in each region. In the industry, North America is anticipated to remain the leading consumer of herbicides until 2025, due to the trend of early technology adoption in the developed countries across the province. It is worth noting that the application of herbicides is not limited to the agricultural sector in this region. Besides, they are also used for weed management in lawns and forests. Moreover, North America's herbicides share is expected to make progress throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific and North America are estimated to be the fastest-growing markets, with CAGRs of 3.9% and 6.5%, respectively, from 2018 to 2025.To conclude, the Allied Market Research report on the landscape of herbicides is valuable for businesses and stakeholders as it provides insights into market estimate, profitable opportunities, and competitive strategies. It also helps in identifying strategic moves, understanding regional trends, and making informed decisions to utilize business potential and manage risks effortlessly. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

