Work begins on new rehoming facility to save Sydney Dogs & Cats Home

Monday, 23 September 2024

Construction of a new rehoming centre that will care for lost and vulnerable pets is about to begin thanks to the Minns Labor Government making a $12 million contribution to deliver on an election commitment to save the Sydney Dogs & Cats Home.



For nearly 80 years Sydney Dogs & Cats Home has been providing shelter and veterinary care for lost and abandoned pets, rehoming 200,000 animals in their forever homes since the home began.



While the former NSW Liberal Government provided the home with a peppercorn lease for a new site, funding to build a new shelter was not provided, putting them at risk of closure.



The rehoming organisation also provides contracted pound services for several Sydney councils including Inner West, Randwick, Bayside, Georges River, North Sydney and Waverley.



The new facility located on Crown land will more than double the organisation’s current capacity and will help cater for an increase in the number of pets being given up or abandoned, often due to cost of living pressures.



The construction of the facility is being led by NSW Public Works which has extensive experience delivering projects for the NSW Government. The shelter is expected to be completed and handed over to Sydney Dogs & Cats Home by mid-2025.



The $12 million in government funding will support the development of the first stage of the facility, with a second stage planned by Sydney Dogs & Cats Home in the future.



The rehoming centre in Kurnell is part of the NSW Government’s broader commitment to ensuring best practice in companion animal management and the responsible reuniting and rehoming of pets.



Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig said:

“I’m a great supporter of the Sydney Dogs & Cats Home and the wonderful work they do helping to care for and rehome lost and injured pets.

“When we heard that this Sydney institution was at risk of closure, we knew it had to be saved.

“Hundreds of thousands of animals have been rehomed thanks to the incredible work of the Sydney Dogs & Cats Home and we’re proud to now be providing them with a new home too.

“Our goal is to minimise the number of animals entering pounds and shelters in the first place, but for those that do end up there we need to give them the best outcomes possible.

“We know rehoming organisations are under pressure right now and this significant investment will provide much-needed assistance so that more pets can find their forever homes.

“This new facility will make a huge difference for thousands of animals and for the councils which rely on the Sydney Dogs & Cats Home to provide their pound services.”



MEDIA: Clare Dowswell | Minister Hoenig | 0448 540 073