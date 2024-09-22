Attorney General James Announces 82 Guns Turned in at Saranac Lake Gun Buyback

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 82 firearms were turned in at a community gun buyback event in Saranac Lake hosted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and the Saranac Lake Police Department. This event was part of Attorney General James’ ongoing effort to combat gun violence and keep New Yorkers safe. In addition to the guns turned in at the Saranac Lake event, Attorney General James secured an additional 180 firearms from a community gun buyback event in Amsterdam, bringing the total number of guns secured today to 262. To date, Attorney General James has removed more than 7,662 guns from New York state since taking office in 2019.

“Gun buyback events empower local communities to remove unwanted guns, and thereby help address the scourge of gun violence,” said Attorney General James. “I thank the Saranac Lake Police Department for their partnership in organizing this event, and their commitment to getting additional firearms off the streets and out of this region. Every one of the guns collected today is another potential tragedy averted.”

Today’s buyback event in Saranac Lake resulted in 82 guns being turned in, including 4 assault weapons, 41 handguns, and 28 long guns. Following today’s gun buyback events held in Saranac Lake and Amsterdam, Attorney General James has helped remove more than 7,650 guns out of New York communities.

“Keeping our community safe is our top priority,” said Saranac Lake Police Chief Darin M. Perrotte. “By participating in the gun buyback program, we are not only removing unwanted firearms from circulation but also promoting responsible gun ownership among our residents.”