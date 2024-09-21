Hot Topics for Boards and Committees

The following topics are likely to be on the agenda for public company boards and board committees in the coming year. While we have organized these topics into separate sections for the board and its audit, compensation and nominating and governance committees, the appropriate governing body for introducing these topics will vary from company to company depending on how oversight responsibilities are allocated by the board. Board Agenda Topics Addressing the Use of Artificial Intelligence — Many boards are seeking to increase their directors’ understanding of AI, how management and their third-party service providers use or plan to use it, any compliance obligations and the potential related risks and opportunities. Some companies that rely on AI for material services or operations are, with board oversight, developing frameworks to govern their use of AI, including policies, guidelines and internal controls to ensure AI use complies with the company’s goals and legal, regulatory and ethical obligations. Some companies are also reviewing their disclosures and other public statements regarding the use of AI in light of the SEC’s announced focus on AI-related fraud, including “AI washing” (see, e.g., the SEC’s recent complaint against Joonko for securities fraud based on alleged misrepresentations regarding its use of AI, among other things).

— In response to the heightened scrutiny of individual director qualifications following the adoption of the universal proxy rules and other recent developments, companies are increasingly using skills matrices to demonstrate that their directors have the necessary skills and qualifications to exercise effective oversight. However, some investors have criticized “over-checked” skills matrices in which directors are listed as having certain skills despite not having meaningful or recent experience in those areas. To address these concerns, some nominating and governance committees are conducting more rigorous reviews of self-identified qualifications to ensure that appropriate support exists for any listed skills (usually through questions contained in their company’s D&O questionnaire). In deciding which relevant skills to highlight, companies may also want to consider the possible use of AI by institutional investors and other governance stakeholders to analyze information from skills matrices for purposes of assessing director qualifications. Additionally, when reviewing director qualifications, nominating and governance committees should also be mindful of potential overboarding, conflict of interest and Clayton Act interlocking directorate considerations with respect to directors’ outside board memberships and other affiliations given heightened investor and regulatory scrutiny (particularly by the Department of Justice) of these matters. Assessing Board Education Opportunities — As board oversight responsibilities continue to expand to cover new and emerging issues, ensuring directors have sufficient knowledge to provide guidance and oversight is becoming more challenging. Although some nominating and governance committees are prioritizing the appointment of directors with specialized expertise to address potential skills gaps, others are focusing on alternative ways to provide the board with the necessary knowledge, including hiring external consultants, holding director education sessions (hosted by management or a third party) and/or establishing advisory councils. Different topics may warrant different approaches, and factors such as the topic’s complexity and significance to the company, whether it is the responsibility of the board or a committee and the current level of director knowledge on a particular topic should likely be considered in determining the most appropriate approach.

