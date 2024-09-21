Conquer Closet Chaos with Easy DIY Solutions from ClosetMaid

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Does your closet resemble a disorganized disaster zone? Lost socks, forgotten scarves, and overflowing clothes racks – it happens to the best of us. ClosetMaid , part of The AMES Companies family of brands, offers a variety of simple and affordable DIY solutions to transform your closet space into an organized haven.



DIY Organization for Every Need

ClosetMaid understands that storage needs differ. Whether you're working with a tight budget or a small closet, they have options to help you maximize your space.

Budget-Friendly Solutions

Closet Maximizer is a lifesaver for those short on space or cash. This clever product attaches directly to your existing hang rod, adding extra shelf and hanging space for all those clothes that were previously crammed together. Plus, it requires no tools for installation!

Pre-Designed Kits for Easy Upgrades

ClosetMaid's pre-designed closet kits are perfect for smaller renovations. Choose from ShelfTrack kits , featuring wire shelving that adjusts as your needs evolve, or Modular Closet kits offering a more customized look with various finishes.

Design Your Dream Closet:

Feeling ambitious? With ClosetMaid's online design tools and storage experts, you can create a truly personalized closet oasis. Explore SpaceCreations or SuiteSymphony storage systems, both available in a variety of finishes and configurable with doors, drawers, and even fun accessories like shoe shelves and jewelry trays.

All the Options, All in One Place

ClosetMaid offers all these solutions and more at HomeByAMES.com . This online store provides a one-stop shop for all your home improvement needs, featuring an array of fantastic brands alongside ClosetMaid.

