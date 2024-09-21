PacSun Goes Y2K This Fall! Get Ready for Low-Rise Jeans, Micro Minis & More

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready to rock the latest fall trends? Look no further than PacSun , your ultimate destination for affordable and on-point fashion! This season, PacSun is channeling denim and must-have styles with a collection that's both comfortable and cool.

Denim Takes Center Stage:

Denim remains the king (or queen) of fall fashion at PacSun. This year, it's all about relaxed, baggy styles for a laid-back look. Ladies can rock the low-rise comeback, while guys can embrace denim in an assortment of styles including elevated clean washes and the cargo pant trend. Feeling nostalgic? Micro denim miniskirts are back in a big way, adding a flirty twist to your fall wardrobe.

Beyond the Basics:

While classic pieces like casual collared shirts, basic tees, and crewnecks are always in style for men at PacSun, there's more to explore! This fall, layer up with cozy sweatshirts or add a touch of edge with graphic tees. Retro sneakers are a year-round staple that completes any outfit.

Jersey Tees & Lace Details:

For women, jersey tees are a must-have for effortless cool. Choose from everyday basics or statement-making leopard print. Don't forget those feminine lace details on tops, perfect for pairing with any denim style.

Shop the Look at PacSun!

Head to PacSun.com or your nearest PacSun store to stock up on the hottest fall trends. Be sure to click the follow button while you’re scrolling through your socials on TikTok , Instagram , X , Facebook and YouTube to stay on point this season and beyond.

