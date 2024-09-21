PHILIPPINES, September 21 - Press Release

September 20, 2024 LAKAS-CMD NAMES REVILLA AS OFFICIAL SENATORIAL CANDIDATE FOR 2025 MIDTERM POLLS SEPTEMBER 20, 2024 - The country's dominant political party Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (LAKAS-CMD) named veteran lawmaker Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. as its official senatorial candidate in the upcoming 2025 midterm elections. In a resolution adopted during the party's national convention held in Malacañang, Revilla was nominated as the sole candidate of LAKAS-CMD in their bid for a position in the upper chamber of Congress. Revilla, who currently sits as the chairperson of the party, accepted the endorsement and thanked LAKAS-CMD President House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and his other party-mates for the trust they once again bestowed on him. "It is with beaming gratitude that I humbly accept the nomination of our beloved party to be its candidate for senator in the upcoming 2025 midterm elections. I am deeply grateful for the trust and support of our esteemed party president, my dear friend, Speaker Martin Romualdez," Revilla said. "Mga kasama, hangad ko na patuloy tayong magtutulungan para sa mas maliwanag na kinabukasan ng ating bayan. Ang tiwala na muling ibinigay ninyo sa akin ay isang responsibilidad na buong puso kong tatanggapin at dadalhin," he added. Revilla continued in praising Speaker Romualdez and highlighted his contribution to the party's gains in recent years. "Under Speaker Martin's leadership, our party has reached an unprecedented level of solidarity. Through him, our commitment to the mission of our organization has grown stronger than ever. He is the key to why Lakas is now the ruling party of our nation! And because of this, I can confidently say to all of you, we are truly in good hands," the LAKAS stalwart said. The solon has been with the party since his days as vice governor of the Province of Cavite, accounting to a total of 30 years of membership. "Mula po sa aking unang hakbang sa paglilingkod, ang ating partido ang nagbigay sa akin ng lakas at inspirasyon upang tumindig at maglingkod. Hindi ko po iniwan ang ating samahan, kahit sa mga panahong hindi maginhawa at puno ng pagsubok. Sa bawat laban, sa bawat pagkakataon, I remained steadfast - because I am a loyal soldier of the party, but more importantly, I am a loyal servant of the people," Revilla recounted. "Throughout my political journey, I have been part of this great party. Tatlong dekada na po ako sa partidong LAKAS," he stressed. LAKAS-CMD is one of the major political parties that formed an alliance with President Ferdinand R. Marcos's party, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, in preparation for the next year's polls. Revilla, who will be seeking his 4th term in the Senate, is an accomplished lawmaker who is the champion behind landmark laws such as 'Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act' (RA 11997), 'Expanded Centenarians Act' (RA 11982), 'No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act' (RA 11984), 'Free College Entrance Examinations Act' (RA 12006), and 'Permanent Validity of the Certificates of Live Birthday, Death, and Marriage Act' (RA 11909).

