PHILIPPINES, September 21 - Press Release

September 20, 2024 Sen. Robin Resolution Condemns Killings of Teduray Tribe Members Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla condemned the continued spate of killing of members of the Teduray tribe in the Bangsamoro Region, following the fatal shooting of Teduray leader and village councilman Elvin Moires last September 17. Padilla filed on Thursday Senate Resolution 1203, where he noted the number of killings in the Teduray tribe is "alarming," with the latest count of fatalities having reached 75. "The rising number of killings within the Teduray tribe is alarming, with the latest count of defenseless individuals killed reaching seventy-five... It must be emphasized that injustice and violence do not have a place in any civilized society and no just cause justifies brutalities against the lives of all persons," he said. Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs, noted Moires, who unidentified men shot dead while on his way home from a tribal wedding ceremony, earned a reputation as a vocal leader of the Lumads in South Upi who actively asserted the rights of indigenous people. Since 2018, he said the Teduray and Teduray-Lambingan leaders have become victims of threats and intimidation - and worse, killings - "for strongly advocating against land encroachment, and displacement or dispossession of their ancestral lands." On Dec. 20, 2022, Jocelyn Palao, the progressive head of the ancestral domain division of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, was killed by gunmen after leaving her office in Cotabato City. Village councilman Juanito Promboy from Barangay Tuayan was ambushed by motorcycle-riding attackers while on his way to Barangay Limpongo last April. Last Aug. 2, South Upi Vice Mayor Roldan Benito and his security aide were killed by armed men with assault rifles while on their way to Barangay Pandan in South Upi. Padilla noted the Teduray tribe is one of the many recognized indigenous cultural communities in Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat and the Bangsamoro region. He added the killings occurred amid the Constitution's provision that the State "recognizes and promotes the rights of indigenous cultural communities within the framework of national unity and development." Sen. Robin, Kinundena ang Sunud-Sunod na Pagpatay ng Teduray Kinundena ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang sunud-sunod na pagpatay ng mga myembro ng tribong Teduray sa Bangsamoro Region, matapos ang pagpaslang sa Teduray leader at village councilman Elvin Moires noong Setyembre 17. Ihinain ni Padilla nitong Huwebes ang Senate Resolution 1203, kung saan ikinaalarma niyang umabot na sa 75 ang bilang ng mga napatay ng myembro ng Teduray tribe. "The rising number of killings within the Teduray tribe is alarming, with the latest count of defenseless individuals killed reaching seventy-five... It must be emphasized that injustice and violence do not have a place in any civilized society and no just cause justifies brutalities against the lives of all persons," aniya. Ani Padilla, na tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs, pinaslang si Moires ng di kilalang tao habang pauwi galing sa tribal wedding ceremony. Nagkaroon siya ng reputasyon bilang pinuno ng mga Lumad sa South Upi na ipinaglalaban ang karapatan ng indigenous people. Dagdag niya, simula 2018, naging biktima ang Teduray at Teduray-Lambingan ng pagbabanta at pagpatay "for strongly advocating against land encroachment, and displacement or dispossession of their ancestral lands." Noong Disyembre 20, 2022, pinaslang si Jocelyn Palao, ang pinuno ng ancestral domain division ng Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, matapos umalis sa kanyang tanggapan sa Cotabato City. Nitong Abril, si village councilman Juanito Promboy ng Barangay Tuayan ay pinatay ng naka-motorsiklo habang papunta sa Barangay Limpongo. Pinatay naman ng armadong kalalakihan si South Upi Vice Mayor Roldan Benito at security aide niya habang papunta sa Barangay Pandan sa South Upi noong Agosto 2. Ani Padilla, kinikilala ang Teduray na indigenous cultural community sa Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat at Bangsamoro region. Ikinalungkot niya na ang pagpatay ay sa kabila ng probisyon ng Saligang Batas na kinikilala ng estado ang karapatan ng indigenous cultural communities "within the framework of national unity and development."

