PHILIPPINES, September 21 - Press Release

September 20, 2024 Bong Go helps boost livelihood recovery of almost a thousand indigent workers in General Trias City, Cavite Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team, in coordination with the local government of General Trias City, Cavite extended assistance to displaced workers during a gathering held at the Vista Mall in General Trias City on Wednesday, September 18. In his message, Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON, emphasized the importance of working together to provide immediate support to those in need, particularly displaced workers who have been struggling due to economic challenges and various crises. Senator Go reiterated his dedication to advocating for workers' rights, emphasizing the significance of pro-poor programs providing livelihoods to displaced workers. He also mentioned Senate Bill No. 420, which he filed to establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP), a proposed initiative to create temporary jobs for low-income families in rural areas if enacted into law. Furthermore, Go highlighted his co-authorship of Senate Bill No. 2534, which seeks to increase the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide to address the rising cost of living and provide much-needed relief to Filipino families. "Sa totoo lang po, 'wag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Kaya hinding-hindi ko sasayangin ang pagkakataon na ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya," he expressed. During their visit, Go's Malasakit Team distributed snacks, vitamins, facemasks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 50 beneficiaries, with selected beneficiaries also receiving shoes. In collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), an orientation on the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program was also conducted for qualified workers. The program, which is continuously supported by Go, aims to provide short-term employment opportunities to displaced individuals, enabling them to earn a living while acquiring valuable skills. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also pointed out the impact of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which he principally authored and sponsored. The program now has 166 operational Malasakit Centers across the country, including those at General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Trece Martires City and Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City. Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 after he witnessed the struggles of financially disadvantaged Filipinos in settling their medical expenses. The Department of Health likewise shared that more or less 12 million Filipinos have benefitted so far. "Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyo bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit na ang tanging bisyo ay magserbisyo. Naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Panginoon," Go stated.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.