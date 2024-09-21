PHILIPPINES, September 21 - Press Release

September 20, 2024 Cayetano pushes for 'Filipino gas first' policy through the Natural Gas Bill Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday called for a 'Filipino gas first' policy, stressing that the Philippine Natural Gas Development Act is crucial for achieving long-term energy security as the country shifts towards cleaner energy sources. This statement came after his interpellation with Senator Win Gatchalian on September 18, 2024, regarding Senate Bill 2793, a measure sponsored by Committee on Energy chair Senator Pia Cayetano that is focused on supporting the development of indigenous natural gas. "Let's make the Philippine Natural Gas Development Act the best bill possible hindi lang para hindi tayo magkamali, pero para y'ung direksyon natin bilang bansa ay mas mabilis tayong magkaroon ng security sa larangan ng energy," Cayetano said. Stressing the urgency of passing the bill, the senator fully supported Senator Pia's call for harnessing local natural resources to achieve energy security in the country, citing the challenges in securing energy supplies, particularly in light of recent global crises. "Tuwing magkaka-giyera at nakita rin natin noong COVID-19 pandemic na napaka-vulnerable natin hindi lang sa supply chain sa mga produkto pati na rin sa energy dahil nga y'ung oil, coal, and natural gas ay ini-import natin," he said. Cayetano said developing the country's own indigenous natural gas will mitigate the reliance on imported liquefied natural gas which are highly volatile in terms of pricing. "Iyon po ang ating hinihimay, kung paano i-promote na magkaroon pa tayo ng mas magandang supply sa natural gas," he said. He said prompt and decisive action is needed because developing the country's own natural gas sources is a long-term process. "I cannot really predict what's going to happen in three years but unless there is technology that makes wind and solar sources capable of powering the whole country twenty-four-seven, and unless y'ung national grid natin ay maayos y'ung capability, I would assume that putting up a power plant would take the usual three to five years, and setting up a well for natural gas could take three to seven years," he said. "That's how urgent this bill is," he added. Cayetano urged the government to actively support the bill's objectives to develop and realize the full potential of the country's indigenous natural gas while our renewable energy technology is still developing. "As technologies for solar and wind energy are still being developed, I believe this bill points us in the right direction for the transition," he said. "This is something that can really move us forward," he added. Cayetano, itinutulak ang 'Filipino gas first' policy sa pamamagitan ng Natural Gas Bill Nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules para sa isang 'Filipino first gas' policy sa pamamagitan ng Philippine Natural Gas Act. Pagdidiin niya, ito ang susi sa pangmatagalang energy security ng bansa. Ipinahayag ito ni Cayetano sa kanyang interpellation kay Senador Win Gatchalian nitong September 18, 2024 nang talakayin ang Senate Bill 2793, isang panukalang batas ni Senador Pia Cayetano, chair ng Senate Committee on Energy, na nakatuon sa suporta sa pagpapaunlad sa indigenous natural gas. "Let's make the Philippine Natural Gas Development Act the best bill possible hindi lang para hindi tayo magkamali, pero para y'ung direksyon natin bilang bansa ay mas mabilis tayong magkaroon ng security sa larangan ng energy," wika ni Cayetano. Suportado ng senador ang nauna nang panawagan ni Senador Pia para sa maagap na paggamit ng lokal na likas na yaman para sa energy security. Binigyang diin niya ang kahinaan ng bansa sa pagkuha ng supply ng enerhiya, na naging malinaw sa mga nagdaang global crisis. "Tuwing magkaka-giyera at nakita rin natin noong COVID-19 pandemic na napaka-vulnerable natin hindi lang sa supply chain sa mga produkto pati na rin sa energy dahil nga y'ung oil, coal, and natural gas ay ini-import natin," wika niya. Aniya, ang pagbuo ng sariling indigenous natural gas ay makakabawas sa pagdepende ng bansa sa imported liquefied natural gas at pabagu-bagong presyo nito. "Iyon po ang ating hinihimay, kung paano i-promote na magkaroon pa tayo ng mas magandang supply sa natural gas," wika niya. Ayon kay Cayetano, kailangan ng agarang aksyon sa pag-develop ng sariling natural gas sources dahil ito ay mahabang proseso. "I cannot really predict what's going to happen in three years but unless there is technology that makes wind and solar sources capable of powering the whole country twenty-four-seven, and unless y'ung national grid natin ay maayos y'ung capability, I would assume that putting up a power plant would take the usual three to five years, and setting up a well for natural gas could take three to seven years," wika niya. "That's how urgent this bill is," dagdag niya. Hinimok ni Cayetano ang gobyerno na aktibong suportahan ang mga layunin ng panukalang batas kasabay ng pag-unlad ng renewable energy technology. "As technologies for solar and wind energy are still being developed, I believe this bill points us in the right direction for the transition," wika niya. "This is something that can really move us forward," dagdag niya.

