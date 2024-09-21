PHILIPPINES, September 21 - Press Release

September 21, 2024 'Ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos' -- Bong Go highlights compassionate service during Peñafrancia Voyadores Festival "Viva La Virgen de Peñafrancia! Viva el Divino Rostro!" Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended his heartfelt solidarity to the participants and organizers of the annual Peñafrancia Voyadores Festival, held as part of the grand festivities honoring the revered image of Our Lady of Peñafrancia. The festival, which reenacts the solemn and colorful street procession and parade transferring the image from the Basilica to the Metropolitan Cathedral, gathered thousands of devotees and tourists alike at the Naga City Plaza. In a message as one of the Guests of Honor on Thursday, September 19, Go lauded the community for their dedication and faith, emphasizing the significance of unity and solidarity in preserving Filipino traditions. "Sa araw na ito, buong puso kong ipinapaabot ang aking pagbati sa lahat ng mga deboto ng Mahal na Ina ng Peñafrancia, Patroness ng Bicol Region. Ang Peñafrancia Voyadores Festival ay hindi lamang isang religious event, ito ay simbolo ng matibay na pananampalataya, pagkakaisa, at kultura ng ating mga kababayan dito sa Naga City at sa buong Bicol Region. Ako po'y nakikiisa sa inyo sa panalangin at pasasalamat sa Mahal na Ina para sa patuloy Niyang paggabay sa ating mga kababayan," Go greeted. "Ang dedikasyon ng mga deboto sa Mahal na Ina, ang prusisyon, at ang makulay na selebrasyon ay nagbibigay ng inspirasyon hindi lamang sa mga Pilipino, kundi pati na rin sa mga bisita na nais maranasan ang malalim na pananampalataya at makulay na kultura ng inyong rehiyon," he added. He was invited by Naga City Mayor Attorney "Son" Legacion and Vice Mayor Cecilia "Nene" de Asis, Pamplona Vice Mayor Josefa Fabi, and Naga City Councilors, among others. Before attending the festivities, Go made sure to provide support to vulnerable sectors in the city as he provided aid to displaced workers earlier that day, emphasizing his compassionate brand of public service. "Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyo bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit na ang tanging bisyo ay magserbisyo. Naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Panginoon," Go stated. Go has also advocated for various programs, policies and initiatives to promote inclusive development in the province and the whole Bicol Region, saying: "sikapin nating walang Pilipino ang maiwan sa ating pagbangon." As Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go highlighted several projects he supported in Naga City. He mentioned his support for the establishment of a Super Health Center in Naga City and its subsequent upgrading. Furthermore, Go ensured the allocation of medical equipment for the Naga City Hospital and the Bicol Medical Center, with the latter seeing the completion of additional floors in its General Wards Building through Go's initiative. Go also supported key infrastructure projects, such as the Mabolo-Almeda Bypass Road, which aims to significantly improve access and traffic flow in the city. These initiatives, he said, are part of his continued commitment to improving public service delivery and bringing government closer to the people. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also offered assistance to those with health concerns as he advised them to seek the services of the Malasakit Center at Bicol Medical Center (BMC) in the city. Principally authored and sponsored by Go, the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 provides poor and indigent Filipinos convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government. Though unable to attend personally, Go also took the opportunity to congratulate local officials on the successful unveiling of the design of the new Naga City Plaza, a development project to be conducted with the support of his fellow Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa. Go highlighted the importance of such initiatives in enhancing the city's public spaces, promoting tourism, and creating a lasting impact on the community. The Peñafrancia Festival, which draws thousands of devotees each year, remains one of the most anticipated religious and cultural events in the country, with the Voyadores Festival standing as a key highlight of the celebration.

