Governor Newsom signs landmark bill to protect kids from social media addiction, takes action on other measures

Today’s action builds on the enactment of bipartisan legislation in 2022 to require that online platforms consider the best interest of child users and to default to privacy and safety settings that protect children’s mental and physical health and well-being. The state continues to defend the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act from a lawsuit challenging the first-in-the-nation law.

The Governor today also announced that he has signed the following bills:



AB 224 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Worker status: employees and independent contractors: newspaper distributors and carriers.

AB 551 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Public Utilities Commission.

AB 1465 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Nonvehicular air pollution: civil penalties.

AB 1505 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – California Earthquake Authority: closed meetings.

AB 1805 by Assemblymember Tri Ta (R-Westminster) – Instructional materials: history-social science: Mendez v. Westminster School District of Orange County.

AB 1974 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) – Family conciliation courts: evaluator training.

AB 2032 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB 2062 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Credit unions.

AB 2069 by Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) – Sale of soju and shochu.

AB 2146 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Product safety: recreational water safety: wearable personal flotation devices: infants and children.

AB 2174 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Alcoholic beverages: beer caterer’s permit.

AB 2225 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Discovery: prehospital emergency medical care person or personnel review committees.

AB 2378 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Alcoholic beverage control: licensing exemption: apprenticeship program for bartending or mixology.

AB 2389 by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) – Alcoholic beverages: on-sale general – eating place and on-sale general public premises: drug reporting.

AB 2424 by Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) – Mortgages: foreclosure.

AB 2589 by Assemblymember Joe Patterson (R-Rocklin) – Alcoholic beverages: additional licenses: County of El Dorado and County of Placer.

AB 2656 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) –Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB 2865 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Pupil instruction: excessive alcohol use.

AB 2889 by Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Los Angeles) – Local public employee relations: the City of Los Angeles Employee Relations Board and the Los Angeles County Employee Relations Commission.

AB 2905 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Telecommunications: automatic dialing-announcing devices: artificial voices.

AB 3072 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) – Child custody: ex parte orders.

AB 3203 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Craft distillers: direct shipping.

AB 3276 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

SB 931 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

SB 990 by Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego) – Office of Emergency Services: State Emergency Plan: LGBTQ+ individuals.

SB 1072 by Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego) – Local government: Proposition 218: remedies.

SB 1111 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Public officers: contracts: financial interest.

SB 1207 by Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) – Buy Clean California Act: eligible materials.

SB 1317 by Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Silicon Valley) – Inmates: psychiatric medication: informed consent.

SB 1445 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Governing boards: pupil members: expulsion hearing recommendations.

SB 1481 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced) – Claims against the state: appropriation.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 52 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Income tax credit: sales and use taxes paid: manufacturing equipment: research and development equipment. A veto message can be found here.

AB 366 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) – County human services agencies: workforce development. A veto message can be found here.

AB 457 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Beverage containers: recycling: redemption payment and refund value: annual redemption and processing fee payments. A veto message can be found here.

AB 922 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Prepared Meals Delivery Program. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1792 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Emergency medical services: personal protective equipment. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1950 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Task force: former Chavez Ravine property: eminent domain: compensation. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2238 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Franchise Tax Board: membership. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2313 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Farmer Equity Act of 2017: Regional Farmer Equipment and Cooperative Resources Assistance Pilot Program. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2339 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Medi-Cal: telehealth. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2490 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) – Reproductive Health Emergency Preparedness Program. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2549 by Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) – Patient visitation. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2670 by Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) – Awareness campaign: abortion services. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2735 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Joint powers agreements: water corporations. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2872 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Department of Insurance: sworn members: compensation. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2983 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Office of Emergency Services: comprehensive wildfire mitigation program: impact on fire insurance. A veto message can be found here.

AB 3045 by Assemblymember Tri Ta (R-Westminster) – Birth certificate: decorative Asian Zodiac heirloom birth certificate. A veto message can be found here.

AB 3048 by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) – California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018: opt-out preference signal. A veto message can be found here.

AB 3156 by Assemblymember Joe Patterson (R-Rocklin) – Medi-Cal managed care plans: enrollees with other health care coverage. A veto message can be found here.

SB 636 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Workers’ compensation: utilization review. A veto message can be found here.

SB 804 by Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) – Criminal procedure: hearsay testimony at preliminary hearings. A veto message can be found here.

SB 892 by Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego) – Public contracts: automated decision systems: procurement standards. A veto message can be found here.

SB 972 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Methane emissions: organic waste: landfills. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1319 by Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Silicon Valley) – Skilled nursing facilities: approval to provide therapeutic behavioral health programs. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1463 by Senator Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks) – Developmental services: Self-Determination Program: Deputy Director of Self-Determination. A veto message can be found here.

